Glance box

Murray State at SIU

When: Sunday, 5 p.m.

Where: Banterra Center (8,284), Carbondale

TV: ESPN+ (Mike Trude, Dominic Hoscher)

Radio: STEVE 95.1 FM (Trey Reamer)

Records: Murray State 12-12, 5-10; SIU 9-15, 6-9

SIU Update: The Salukis did some good things Friday night, just not enough of them. Foul trouble in the second quarter ultimately set them back just enough in an 80-70 defeat against Belmont as the top three scorers – Ashley Jones, Shemera Williams and Promise Taylor – all had two fouls three minutes into the period. SIU did a good job forcing turnovers (18) and Taylor blocked five shots, but the Bruins still made nearly 53 % from the field, which isn’t good enough. The Salukis made just 41 % from the field, which was partly a product of poor shot selection in key situations. Time is running out, but if this team learns to play defense and take good shots for 40 minutes, the ceiling is high.

Murray State Update: A promising first half of the season has devolved into a struggle during the Racers’ first year in the MVC. A 7-2 non-conference card was highlighted by a win at Kentucky, but Murray State has dropped 10 of its last 13 games, including an 81-73 loss to SIU last month in Murray. The Racers nearly pulled off an upset Friday night at Missouri State, which needed a late 3-pointer at the end of overtime to force an extra five minutes and then scored the final six points of the second OT to survive 92-86. Katelyn Young pumped in 34 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the losing cause; her 21.6 ppg average not only leads the Valley, but is 12th in Division I.