It’s a quick turnaround for the SIU women on Sunday. The good news is that they’ve been good at those kind of games lately.
When the Salukis host Missouri Valley Conference foe Murray State at 5 p.m. in Banterra Center, it will be less than 48 hours since an 80-70 defeat Friday night to Belmont. Faced with that situation last weekend after a 73-70 loss at Illinois State, they spanked Bradley 83-59 two days later.
And after a 70-68 setback to Missouri State on Feb. 1, SIU bounced back on Feb. 4 to rout Valparaiso 77-47.
“We have to turn the page,” said first-year coach Kelly Bond-White. “We have to prepare for a different type of team. We’re going to see a different style of play. The biggest thing is we have to keep them encouraged.”
The result aside, there were plenty of positives from the loss to Belmont. The Salukis led for most of the first half against a two-time NCAA Tournament team that blew them out by 56 last month in Nashville.
Even after foul trouble and 3 of 17 second quarter shooting put SIU (9-15, 6-9) down 33-26 at the half, they were able to stay in contention for most of the second half. Quierra Love gave it a season-high 15 points and the bench outscored the Bruins 22-10.
The Salukis were still down only four with 5:38 remaining, but Belmont pulled away with a 10-2 run over the next three minutes. The Bruins did things that SIU can learn from – stick with their patterns, work for good shots and play good first-shot defense.
“Little things hurt us,” Bond-White said. “Understanding shot selection, time and place.”
Part of the Salukis’ 41 % shooting was poor shot selection. During a stretch where 6-5 Promise Taylor was cooking in the second half with 11 points, they wasted a couple of possessions with quick 3-pointers that they could have had another 10 or 15 seconds later in the shot clock. On neither possession did the ball penetrate the lane.
Taylor took just six shots in the game, five after halftime.
“No one in this league scores as efficiently as Promise when she gets the ball inside,” Bond-White said.
Taylor’s 13 points and four blocked shots on Jan. 20 helped SIU knock off Murray State 81-73 in Kentucky. The Salukis sank nearly 51 % of their field goals and committed just seven turnovers in what might have been their best performance of the year.
Defensively, SIU was able to neutralize Katelyn Young, the league’s leading scorer at 21.6 ppg. Young got 26 against the Salukis but had to take 22 shots to do it and also coughed up five turnovers.
That started a seven-game skid for the Racers (12-12, 5-10), which are 3-10 in the last 13 games.
“We made her take a lot of shots,” Bond-White said. “I’m sure they’ll try to mix it up a bit more in this one. We ran our offense well in that game and we got to the foul line in the fourth quarter. It was one of our better assist games of the year. The ball was moving.”