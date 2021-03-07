20th-ranked Loyola clinches MVC Tournament title over Drake

"It makes you hungry and want to get back there," Krutwig said. "We'll enjoy this win for one or two days then it's right back to business. Once we find out who we're playing, we'll get right to it. You've got to fall in love with the grind — especially in March."

Loyola coach Porter Moser says his team is ready for the challenge.

"I welcome similarities," Moser said. "I've been shying away from comparing them. These guys — they're their own team. But I love the sustained success."

Loyola used a lock-down defensive effort in the second half to seal the win.

"It's a culture here," said Norris, who hit five 3-pointers. "You have to play defense to play in this program."

Loyola had held its opponents to 58 points or fewer in its previous 17 games before Sunday.

"They're terrific defensively, they make everything hard," Drake coach Darian DeVries. "They have great hand activity, they have toughness on the ball. They're really connected as a group."

Clemons hit a 3-pointer midway through the second half to push the lead to a 53-37.

Both teams had 10-0 runs in the first half.