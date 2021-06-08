7 Saluki baseball players named to MVC Scholar-Athlete Team

CARBONDALE — Seven SIU baseball players earned spots on the Missouri Valley Conference Scholar-Athlete Team, the league announced Tuesday.
Philip Archer, Noah Farmer, Brad Harrison, and J.T. Weber earned first team honors. Kyle Back, Nick Neville, and Ian Walters were named honorable mention.
Archer holds a 4.0 GPA in health administration, was an honorable mention All-MVC first baseman, and was also named to the MVC All-Tournament Team. He was a two-time MVC player of the week this season and led the league in doubles, with 20. He ranked second in the league in RBIs, fourth in hits, fourth in total bases, sixth in homers, ninth in runs and ninth in slugging after starting all 60 games at first.
Farmer, a Metropolis native, holds a 3.86 GPA in biological sciences. Farmer went 6-4 with a 2.98 ERA over 20 appearances, including eight starts. He ranked third in the league in ERA and 10th in innings pitched. In MVC games, he ranked fifth in the league in ERA (2.81) and was named the MVC pitcher of the week after pitching a complete-game shutout at Indiana State.
Harrison holds a 3.75 GPA in business administration. SIU's only first team All-MVC selection, he went 9-0 with a 3.54 ERA in 15 starts. Harrison pitched two complete games and had 98 strikeouts on the season. He pitched a complete-game shutout with 10 strikeouts and no walks against Missouri State. He ends his career as a three-time member of the MVC Scholar-Athlete Team, earning the honor in 2018 and 2019.
Weber, also a Metropolis native, holds a 3.72 GPA in civil engineering. Weber was a second team All-MVC honoree in 2021 and was also named to the MVC All-Tournament Team. He led the MVC in RBIs and ranked second in hits and total bases. He also ranked third in the league in runs scored, fourth in slugging, fourth in doubles, and fourth in homers. In MVC-only games, he led the MVC in RBIs and ranked third in runs, third in total bases, third in doubles, fourth in hits, fifth in homers, and eighth in slugging.
Back, one of the team's top relievers, holds a 4.0 GPA in finance. Back was 1-0 with a 3.06 ERA over 15 appearances out of SIU's bullpen. He did not allow an earned run in 12 of his 15 appearances and had a 1.69 ERA in the regular season. Neville holds a 3.87 GPA in university studies. He was a second team All-MVC shortstop after batting .299/.373/.581 with 11 doubles and 17 homers. His 17 homers broke a 41-year-old SIU single-season record. He also drove in 47 runs and led the MVC with 64 runs scored. Walters holds a 3.92 GPA in sport administration. He started all 60 games for the Salukis and hit .262/.388/.440 with seven doubles, nine homers and 40 RBIs. He ended his SIU career having reached base in 114 of 133 career games.
SIU had a historic season in 2021, going 40-20, the program's first 40-win season since 1990. At the end of the regular season, SIU had the seventh-most wins in the nation and nine top-100 RPI wins. As a team, the Salukis broke the program record with 82 home runs.