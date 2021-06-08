7 Saluki baseball players named to MVC Scholar-Athlete Team

Weber, also a Metropolis native, holds a 3.72 GPA in civil engineering. Weber was a second team All-MVC honoree in 2021 and was also named to the MVC All-Tournament Team. He led the MVC in RBIs and ranked second in hits and total bases. He also ranked third in the league in runs scored, fourth in slugging, fourth in doubles, and fourth in homers. In MVC-only games, he led the MVC in RBIs and ranked third in runs, third in total bases, third in doubles, fourth in hits, fifth in homers, and eighth in slugging.

Back, one of the team's top relievers, holds a 4.0 GPA in finance. Back was 1-0 with a 3.06 ERA over 15 appearances out of SIU's bullpen. He did not allow an earned run in 12 of his 15 appearances and had a 1.69 ERA in the regular season. Neville holds a 3.87 GPA in university studies. He was a second team All-MVC shortstop after batting .299/.373/.581 with 11 doubles and 17 homers. His 17 homers broke a 41-year-old SIU single-season record. He also drove in 47 runs and led the MVC with 64 runs scored. Walters holds a 3.92 GPA in sport administration. He started all 60 games for the Salukis and hit .262/.388/.440 with seven doubles, nine homers and 40 RBIs. He ended his SIU career having reached base in 114 of 133 career games.

SIU had a historic season in 2021, going 40-20, the program's first 40-win season since 1990. At the end of the regular season, SIU had the seventh-most wins in the nation and nine top-100 RPI wins. As a team, the Salukis broke the program record with 82 home runs.

