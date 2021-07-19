8 Salukis earn MVC's highest academic honor

ST. LOUIS — More than 2,000 Missouri Valley Conference student-athletes made the league's honor roll announced earlier this month, with 110 earning the Presidents' Council Academic Excellence Award.

The MVC Presidents' Council Academic Excellence Award, the league's highest academic honor, requires a minimum 3.8 cumulative GPA, participation in athletics a minimum of two years, and the student-athlete must be within 18 hours of graduation (by the end of the spring 2021 semester). Also, 894 student-athletes received the league’s Commissioner’s Academic Excellence Award, which requires a minimum GPA of 3.5 for each of the previous two semesters, a minimum 3.2 cumulative GPA, and participation in athletics a minimum of two years.

Eight Salukis earned the Presidents' Council Academic Excellence Award: Noah Farmer (baseball), Abby Brockmeyer (women's basketball), Rose Bundy (women's golf), Maris Boelens (softball), Meredith Wernig (softball), Cassidy Lounsbury (women's swimming and diving), Hannah Becker (volleyball) and Rachel Maguire (volleyball).

To qualify for the Valley Honor Roll, a student-athlete must have recorded a minimum 3.2 GPA for a specified term (fall 2020/spring 2021), must have been a member of an athletics team, and must have been enrolled full time during the term they earned the honor.

