A glimpse inside the Saluki Football bubble

After weightlifting the players can usually go home and relax until their next Zoom meeting with the team or their position coach. The players then have to return to campus to get their temperature checked again around 3 p.m. At night, they can go to Walmart, Kroger or Schnucks, to pick up essentials, but are encouraged to make it quick.

"Really try to stay home as much as possible, but if you need to get something, get back as soon as you can," Furcron said.

Players are tested once a week for COVID-19 and get daily calls from members of the athletic training staff if they don't have a scheduled workout. The idea is to stay on top of anyone who does develop symptoms of the virus and try to limit its web of weakness, so to speak. Through contact tracing, anybody that has been discovered to have been around someone who tests positive has to isolate themselves. Several Salukis have missed some workouts because of that, Hill said, even though they didn't test positive.

"You've got to assume you're going to have a few positives throughout the year," Hill said. "They may be asymptomatic, but their roommates will have to quarantine with 'em, and you try to keep that number as small as you can when you have a couple positives. We're testing weekly. Hopefully we go weeks in a row where we don't have any."