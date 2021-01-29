Athletes and Mental Health | 'People have to take care of each other'

CARBONDALE — First it was December. Than January. Than February for Iron Mountain High School guard Foster Wonders, an SIU recruit who has been waiting for the state of Michigan to clear a path for his squad to try to win the state championship that has eluded them so painfully the last two years.
In 2019, the Mountaineers went to the Division 3 state championship game undefeated, and appeared to take a three-point lead in the final seconds before their layup was called off because of a controversial traveling call. A more controversial call followed, an intentional foul that allowed the other team to win the state championship at the free-throw line. Last year, before the coronavirus shut everyone's season down, Iron Mountain was 21-1 and in the early stages of the playoffs. Wonders, a 6-foot-5, 190-pound senior, was named the Upper Peninsula Player of the Year for the second year in a row.
Michigan lawmakers heard testimony from educators, parents and students wanting to get back to competition on Thursday. Even though a ban on indoor dining ends Feb. 1, teams that play contact sports like basketball, hockey and wrestling can only practice for the time being. They are hopeful they can start competing Feb. 21, even if they have to wear masks to do so.
"It's huge. I think it's just huge for everyone, mental health of athletes, just to get back in and play again," said Wonders, who started practicing with his team about two weeks ago to try to be ready when, or if, the season starts. "That's been missing since March, especially for me. I've been looking forward to this ever since our season stopped. And not being able to play all the time, playing only by myself, or with one other person."
Wonders, the only returning starter for an Iron Mountain squad that has seven seniors, no juniors, and one sophomore on the squad, has his sights set on another state title game appearance. A first team all-state pick by The Associated Press last season, he averaged 27.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.9 steals per game. He was ranked as the seventh-best player in Michigan's 2021 recruiting class by MLive, and will join Mundelein High School center Scottie Ebube and Niles Notre Dame forward Troy D'Amico in the Salukis' 2021 class.
"I think everyone on the team has the same goal," Wonders said. "All of us want it really bad. We're gonna give it our best shot and see what happens."
Ebube and D'Amico no longer have a chance to chase that elusive state championship, but got the clearance to play at least a few games earlier this month. The IHSA will not hold a state series for boys or girls basketball, it announced earlier this week, or any fall/winter sport, due to the fact not many fans will be allowed in the stands. Filling in the gaps for those lost seasons amidst COVID-19 has been a struggle for Wonders, and other high school athletes.
Getting back in the swing
Up until this week, high school athletes in Illinois weren't sure if they would ever be able to practice with their teams, nonetheless have a chance to compete. Illinois and New York state were the only two in the nation that were not playing basketball in January. Both states moved their traditional fall football seasons to this spring.
SIU men's basketball coach Bryan Mullins, a Hall of Fame point guard here in the late 2000s, said with or without games, getting back to a normal schedule was critical for kids' mental health during the COVID-19 era.
"I think that's the reason you grow up playing sports, to get that release, mentally, physically. It's healthy. It teaches you about life, and about playing for a team," he said. "Any time you take a year off, it doesn't help. Probably, if our guys missed a season, or the guys missed a season, I think what they would miss the most would be just being together. Being part of a team and competing. Being in a locker room and being on a bus. You always think back of your college memories, you miss being with your teammates, your guys, and that's probably the most these kids in Illinois are missing right now."
Loyola men's basketball coach Porter Moser signed two high school athletes for the 2021 class and has two sons in high school right now, a sophomore and a senior.
"It's been really hard to lose sports like that," he said. "I know people say 'Oh, it's just sports,' but, to young kids... think back. I would have been devastated if they took my senior year of high school away from me when I played at Benet Academy. So, it's real. It's real."
Indiana State men's basketball coach Greg Lansing, who has a master's degree in counseling from the University of South Dakota, has seen it. FaceTiming his players, calling his older parents a bit more than usual, and attempting to stay connected without getting together in person. Lansing's best advice for staying in touch during a world pandemic? Don't text somebody. Call them. Today.
"It's not a texting time now. Texting is for when you see everybody all the time, and you can shoot somebody a text," he said. "I'm calling my parents even more now. It's FaceTime. It's Zoom calls. It's actually having a conversation, and, with your family and your loved ones, have some meaningful conversations with them, because it is important at this time, and you have to let people how you feel.
"People have to take care of each other."
What you can do
Stress, anxiety, depression and a sense of loss have been common in high school students during the pandemic, according to Amy Prudencio, a social worker at Carbondale Community High School. One of the hardest things to deal with has been, even as the United States enters its 13th month battling the coronavirus, with two vaccines going out across the country hourly, there is still no clear end in sight. Some students' parents have lost their jobs, and created food insecurities. Some of them have felt isolated without their clubs or social groups.
"We talk to them about, even though it's hard to believe, this is temporary," Prudencio said. "In other times, when we say temporary, we can see the end in sight. For teenagers, it's hard for them to see temporary, because for them, everything happens right at once. Sports are starting soon, but then we have a setback, so we do talk a lot to students and athletes about proactive ways that we're going to maintain safety and trying to look at something that we're all doing to try to be safe right now. There are things that are in your control."
Prudencio, who got her undergraduate degree and master's degree in social work at SIU, said she's told students she's worked with to focus on staying ready. To try their best to stay in shape, for whenever the season starts, keep in touch with friends through video chats, text messages or phone calls, and to talk to people they trust about things they struggle with.
"Sports is their job. Sports is their release," she said. "It's how they relieve stress, so, they've had to kind of redefine how they can that during this time."
If you're struggling with your mental health, call the CARES line at 1-800-345-9049. Help is available 24 hours a day. You can also text HELLO to 741741, or message facebook.com/CrisisTextLine to chat with a crisis counselor 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
