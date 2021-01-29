Athletes and Mental Health | 'People have to take care of each other'

"It's not a texting time now. Texting is for when you see everybody all the time, and you can shoot somebody a text," he said. "I'm calling my parents even more now. It's FaceTime. It's Zoom calls. It's actually having a conversation, and, with your family and your loved ones, have some meaningful conversations with them, because it is important at this time, and you have to let people how you feel.

"People have to take care of each other."

What you can do

Stress, anxiety, depression and a sense of loss have been common in high school students during the pandemic, according to Amy Prudencio, a social worker at Carbondale Community High School. One of the hardest things to deal with has been, even as the United States enters its 13th month battling the coronavirus, with two vaccines going out across the country hourly, there is still no clear end in sight. Some students' parents have lost their jobs, and created food insecurities. Some of them have felt isolated without their clubs or social groups.