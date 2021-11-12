Austin Peay leads SIU men 27-25 at the break

CARBONDALE — Austin Peay's men's basketball team led by seven early and went into the locker room up two over SIU Friday night at the Banterra Center.

Caleb Stone-Carrawell's 3-pointer from the top of the key put the Govs up 27-25 at the half. It was APSU's second triple of the first half on nine tries.

The Govs did most of their damage inside in the first 20 minutes, behind 6-foot-11 freshman center Elijah Hutchins-Everett. Everett's banked-in 3-pointer from the right side of the arc put APSU up 7-2 less than four minutes into the game. SIU tried to cover him 1-on-1 with Kyler Filewich and J.D. Muila, but Hutchins-Everett hit 5 of 8 from the field and all three of his free-throw attempts.

Stone-Carrawell, a 6-7, 215-pound redshirt freshman wing, added nine points. Tariq Silver and Cameron Copeland had two apiece, and that was it for APSU, which shot just 11 of 29 from the field (37.9%).

SIU got no points from Jones in the first half and only four from Domask, but had the lead with 80 seconds to go. Steven Verplancken Jr., who scored a team-high nine first-half points, hit his second turnaround jumper of the half for a 25-24 lead. Verplancken went 3 of 7 from the field in Tuesday's loss at Little Rock but didn't miss a shot on four attempts in the first half. One of his four buckets was a 3-pointer.

The Salukis made 11 of 23 from the field in the first half (47.8%) and were 1 of 8 from the 3-point line. Jones missed his only shot, and Domask went 1 of 3.

APSU, which got $45,000 for the game, jumped out ahead 11-5 with some tough shots. Hutchins-Everett banked in a 3-pointer for a 7-2 lead. Filewich's bucket off a Jones pass made it 7-4, but Silver, a transfer from Oregon State the Salukis once recruited, nailed a turnaround jumper over Dalton Banks to extend the lead to five.

Hutchins-Everett scored again to make it 11-5, and his three-point play over Domask made it 14-7. That's when SIU got back in the game.

Banks found a cutting Coupet Jr. for an easy layup, and Coupet followed with a pass to Verplancken on the right wing he turned into a 3-pointer. Verplancken added a turnaround jumper in the lane during an 11-2 run that put the Salukis ahead 18-16.

