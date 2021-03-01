Baker to start at quarterback for No. 11 Salukis, as Lyles recovers from broken ribs

CARBONDALE — Nic Baker will stay at quarterback when SIU's football team takes on Youngstown State this weekend, Salukis coach Nick Hill said at his weekly virtual press conference on Monday.

Baker will stay, essentially, for two reasons. No. 1, the sophomore was the Missouri Valley Football Conference offensive player of the week after helping SIU topple previously No. 1 North Dakota State on Saturday, throwing for 254 yards and a touchdown. No. 2, the Opening Day starter, Karé Lyles, suffered two broken ribs in SIU's loss at North Dakota and will miss a couple weeks.

"He'll get re-evaluated next Thursday to kind of see where we're at, so, and Nic earned the right to go out there and play," Hill said. "Obviously, he's gotta back that up and continue to be consistent. I have full confidence in him. Stone (Labanowitz) had to come in for two plays and was ready to go, as well, in the game, but that's where we're at."

Baker, a 5-foot-9, 194-pound righty from Rochester, Illinois, completed 17 of 23 passes and was not intercepted. He also rushed for minus-4 yards on six carries for the Salukis, who entered the Stats Perform top 25 rankings at No. 11 on Monday. NDSU, which has won the last three FCS national championships, lost for the first time since 2017.