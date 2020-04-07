Basketball a vehicle to better things for Salukis' new recruit J.D. Muila

CARBONDALE — There aren't many Division I programs north of Ottumwa, Iowa, but a move south was more than geographic for SIU recruit J.D. Muila.
The 6-foot-8, 235-pound sophomore forward never got to visit South Florida or Missouri State, the Indian Hills (Iowa) Community College standout's other finalists, because of the coronavirus pandemic. He visited SIU unofficially last October, when the Salukis blew out Division II Minnesota State 56-41, and developed a strong relationship with coach Bryan Mullins and his older brother, assistant coach Brendan Mullins.
"They recruited me for the longest out of the schools that I had coming after me," Muila said. "They stayed in touch with me even when I got hurt. Those two coaches were great, the Mullins brothers were great, the two that I spoke with. Those are the ones that told me I could be a big part of the team. I also liked the campus. And I like the color maroon, Indian Hills, and it's kind of like the same style of coaching, young guys like coach Hank (Plona)."
Muila, 20, tore his meniscus near the end of his freshman season and missed some time at the beginning of this past season. It was just another hurdle for the Ottawa, Canada native, who grew up in what he called a "hardened" neighborhood on Ritchie Street and dreamed of playing Division I.
"I think I'm ready for that," Muila said. "I've been working for this my whole life. I'm hungrier than ever. Right now, I feel good about going to Southern Illinois. I'm going to have a great career there, and we're going to have a really good team."
Muila averaged 6.5 points and a team-best 6.8 rebounds per game for the 30-3 Warriors, who were the second seed at the NJCAA Tournament before it was canceled because of the pandemic. He shot 58.7% from the field in 21 games, scoring a season-high 16 points against Missouri State-West Plains. Muila had a season-high 13 rebounds against Northeast Oklahoma A&M and 12 against Western Oklahoma State.
Forty-five of his 142 boards came at the offensive end.
Muila could help fill two of the Salukis' biggest needs for next season, an inside scoring presence that could help the worst rebounding team in the Missouri Valley Conference. SIU got outboarded 22 times in 32 games last season, 10 times by double digits. The Salukis' rebounding margin, minus-5.4 boards a game, was the worst in the Valley.
Muila averaged 5.9 points and 6.7 rebounds a game as a freshman and steadily improved.
"Congrats JD! Couldn't be more proud of all the work and progress you have made over the last couple years," Plona tweeted Monday night, after Muila verbally committed to SIU. "Excited to watch you continue your career at Southern Illinois!!"
Muila, who lost about 25 pounds after his meniscus surgery, said his leaner body helped his mobility against bigger defenders.
"Rebounding was always one of the tools that I had growing up, when I first started playing basketball," he said. "That was the first thing that I really liked, that I was really good at. Over the years I kept working at it. I became a good finisher around the rim, and I really worked on my body, and became a really quick guy for a guy at my position, and I became a better defender."
About 350 miles south of Ottumwa, Muila will take another step toward his next dream, four years after a local summer league coach introduced him to the game.
"I always had a goal of becoming a professional basketball player," he said. "After my mentor introduced me into the game, I set a goal. My first goal was to go Division I, which seemed impossible at the time. Many doubted me. I'm a dedicated kid that worked really hard for four or five years, and I'm going to realize my goal."
