Basketball a vehicle to better things for Salukis' new recruit J.D. Muila

CARBONDALE — There aren't many Division I programs north of Ottumwa, Iowa, but a move south was more than geographic for SIU recruit J.D. Muila.

The 6-foot-8, 235-pound sophomore forward never got to visit South Florida or Missouri State, the Indian Hills (Iowa) Community College standout's other finalists, because of the coronavirus pandemic. He visited SIU unofficially last October, when the Salukis blew out Division II Minnesota State 56-41, and developed a strong relationship with coach Bryan Mullins and his older brother, assistant coach Brendan Mullins.

"They recruited me for the longest out of the schools that I had coming after me," Muila said. "They stayed in touch with me even when I got hurt. Those two coaches were great, the Mullins brothers were great, the two that I spoke with. Those are the ones that told me I could be a big part of the team. I also liked the campus. And I like the color maroon, Indian Hills, and it's kind of like the same style of coaching, young guys like coach Hank (Plona)."

Muila, 20, tore his meniscus near the end of his freshman season and missed some time at the beginning of this past season. It was just another hurdle for the Ottawa, Canada native, who grew up in what he called a "hardened" neighborhood on Ritchie Street and dreamed of playing Division I.