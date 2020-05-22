Basketball Hall of Famer Jerry Sloan dies at 78

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CARBONDALE — Jerry Sloan, a McLeansboro native who took the University of Evansville to two Division II national championships and coached the Utah Jazz for 23 years, died Friday due to complications related to Parkinson's disease and Lewy body dementia.

A two-time All-NBA player for the Chicago Bulls, Sloan led the Jazz to 1,221 victories, the fourth-most in NBA history, and was elected to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2009. Sloan's Jazz reached the NBA finals in 1997 and 1998, only to be turned away by Michael Jordan and the Bulls in six games each time.

"Jerry Sloan will always be synonymous with the Utah Jazz. He will forever be a part of the Utah Jazz organization and we join his family, friends and fans in mourning his loss," the Jazz said in a news release Friday. "We are so thankful for what he accomplished here in Utah and the decades of dedication, loyalty and tenacity he brought to our franchise. Our Hall of Fame coach for 23 years, Jerry had a tremendous impact on the Jazz franchise as expressed by his banner hanging in the arena rafters. His 1,223 Jazz coaching wins, 20 trips to the NBA playoffs and two NBA finals appearances are remarkable achievements.

"His hard-nosed approach only made him more beloved. Even after his retirement, his presence at Jazz games always brought a roaring response from the crowd."