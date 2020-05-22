Basketball Hall of Famer Jerry Sloan dies at 78

CARBONDALE — Jerry Sloan, a McLeansboro native who took the University of Evansville to two Division II national championships and coached the Utah Jazz for 23 years, died Friday due to complications related to Parkinson's disease and Lewy body dementia.
A two-time All-NBA player for the Chicago Bulls, Sloan led the Jazz to 1,221 victories, the fourth-most in NBA history, and was elected to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2009. Sloan's Jazz reached the NBA finals in 1997 and 1998, only to be turned away by Michael Jordan and the Bulls in six games each time.
"Jerry Sloan will always be synonymous with the Utah Jazz. He will forever be a part of the Utah Jazz organization and we join his family, friends and fans in mourning his loss," the Jazz said in a news release Friday. "We are so thankful for what he accomplished here in Utah and the decades of dedication, loyalty and tenacity he brought to our franchise. Our Hall of Fame coach for 23 years, Jerry had a tremendous impact on the Jazz franchise as expressed by his banner hanging in the arena rafters. His 1,223 Jazz coaching wins, 20 trips to the NBA playoffs and two NBA finals appearances are remarkable achievements.
"His hard-nosed approach only made him more beloved. Even after his retirement, his presence at Jazz games always brought a roaring response from the crowd."
Sloan, 78, leaves behind wife Tammy and four children, son Brian Sloan, daughters Kathy Sloan Wood and Holly Sloan Parish, and stepson Rhett. Jerry Sloan was married to his high school sweatheart, Bobbye, for 41 years before she passed in 2004 due to pancreatic cancer.
McLeansboro High School's gym is named after Sloan, who was known as a tough and intense player and coach. One of only two players to score 1,000 or more points and grab 1,000 or more rebounds at Evansville, he was a two-time All-American between 1962-65. Both of his championship teams went through SIU to win the title. His 1964 squad knocked off the Salukis 64-59 in the second round of the NCAA College Division Tournament (back then there was a college division and a university division, and the college division was later called Division II), and his 1965 squad clipped Walt Frazier, George McNeil and SIU 85-82 in overtime in the title game.
Sloan went into the Naismith Hall of Fame with Jordan and Jazz point guard John Stockton. Former Jazz forward Karl Malone was enshrined in 2010.
“Like Stockton and Malone as players, Jerry Sloan epitomized the organization," the Jazz said. "He will be greatly missed. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife, Tammy, the entire Sloan family and all who knew and loved him."
