Basketball league picks hoops guy as next commissioner

CARBONDALE — A basketball league picked a basketball guy to be its next commissioner.
The Missouri Valley Conference Presidents Council announced Jeff Jackson, the executive associate commissioner of the Big 12 Conference, as Doug Elgin's successor on Wednesday. Jackson, a former football and basketball player at Cornell University in the 1980s, coached hoops for 30 years and currently oversees men's basketball for the Big 12. A part of that league's senior leadership team, he also oversaw the Big 12 Conference Tournament. Jackson will take over for Elgin, who is retiring after 33 years as the Valley's commissioner, on July 1.
"The coaching experience that he's had is going to be invaluable, in terms of moving the league ahead," said Elgin, only the ninth commissioner in the history of the nation's second-oldest Division I conference. "I know he has a focus on those sports, but a wider picture of athletic programs that are offered in our league, and I'm confident that he's gonna raise the bar for this conference."
The Valley and its 10 schools are primarily driven by revenue from men's basketball. This year, after becoming the only league in the country to play all of its scheduled conference games during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Valley got two teams into the NCAA Tournament for the first time in five years. Seven of the Big 12's 10 teams made the field of 68, led by No. 1 seed Baylor (22-2) and three No. 3 seeds, West Virginia (18-9), Kansas (20-8) and Texas (19-7).
A 1984 graduate of Cornell, Jackson was a head coach at Furman for seven seasons and New Hampshire for three. He's also been an assistant coach at Vanderbilt, Stanford, Colorado State, St. Bonaventure, USC and Cornell. A New York City native, Jackson and his wife, Carolyn, also a Cornell graduate, have three children, Xavier, Jenai and Taylor.
Jackson was first contacted about the position by a search firm, he said.
"To be involved in a conference of this magnitude, especially during such a dynamic period of collegiate athletics, I think, was just too good of an opportunity to ignore, and I think that's what started the process," he said.
Jackson is in his third school year as the executive associate commissioner at the Big 12. Prior to that, he was the deputy commissioner of the Big South Conference, where he oversaw men's basketball and game management.
"It was clear from the first day that Jeff Jackson stepped into our conference offices that he was destined to sit in a commissioner’s chair," said Big South Conference Commissioner Kyle Kallander. "A coach by trade, he had a hunger to learn, a deep curiosity of conference administration, and a willingness to do the hard work that is required to succeed. His background was a real asset to the Big South, and he developed strong relationships with institutional leadership. There is no question that the Missouri Valley will benefit immensely from Jeff’s talents. This is a great match – a tremendous conference and an outstanding leader."
