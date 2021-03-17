Basketball league picks hoops guy as next commissioner

A 1984 graduate of Cornell, Jackson was a head coach at Furman for seven seasons and New Hampshire for three. He's also been an assistant coach at Vanderbilt, Stanford, Colorado State, St. Bonaventure, USC and Cornell. A New York City native, Jackson and his wife, Carolyn, also a Cornell graduate, have three children, Xavier, Jenai and Taylor.

Jackson was first contacted about the position by a search firm, he said.

"To be involved in a conference of this magnitude, especially during such a dynamic period of collegiate athletics, I think, was just too good of an opportunity to ignore, and I think that's what started the process," he said.

Jackson is in his third school year as the executive associate commissioner at the Big 12. Prior to that, he was the deputy commissioner of the Big South Conference, where he oversaw men's basketball and game management.

"It was clear from the first day that Jeff Jackson stepped into our conference offices that he was destined to sit in a commissioner’s chair," said Big South Conference Commissioner Kyle Kallander. "A coach by trade, he had a hunger to learn, a deep curiosity of conference administration, and a willingness to do the hard work that is required to succeed. His background was a real asset to the Big South, and he developed strong relationships with institutional leadership. There is no question that the Missouri Valley will benefit immensely from Jeff’s talents. This is a great match – a tremendous conference and an outstanding leader."

