Battling fractured foot, former Saluki Price doesn't medal at Tokyo Olympics

CARBONDALE — Battling a fractured foot, former SIU national champion Deanna Price finished eighth in the women's hammer throw at the Tokyo Olympics Tuesday morning locally.

Anita Wlodarczyk of Poland won the gold medal for the third consecutive Olympics with a toss of 78.48 meters. Wang Zheng of China took the silver medal at 77.03 and Malwina Kopron ensured Poland had two people on the podium by winning the bronze medal at 75.49. The Americans, who had a trio in the 12-player finals, failed to pick up the first medal in the country's history in the event.

Brooke Andersen, who had one of the top throws in qualifying, threw 72.16 on her first attempt and fouled her last two. Gwen Berry, a Saluki Hall of Famer who once had the American record in the hammer, finished 11th with a top toss of 71.35.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Price told Bill Spaulding of NBC Sports that she fractured her foot after the U.S. Olympic Trials, after she became the second woman in history to clear the 80-meter mark.

She finished eighth in the hammer at the Rio Games and was hopeful of competing for the gold medal, or at least the first medal in American history in the event.