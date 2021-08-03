Battling fractured foot, former Saluki Price doesn't medal at Tokyo Olympics

CARBONDALE — Battling a fractured foot, former SIU national champion Deanna Price finished eighth in the women's hammer throw at the Tokyo Olympics Tuesday morning locally.
Anita Wlodarczyk of Poland won the gold medal for the third consecutive Olympics with a toss of 78.48 meters. Wang Zheng of China took the silver medal at 77.03 and Malwina Kopron ensured Poland had two people on the podium by winning the bronze medal at 75.49. The Americans, who had a trio in the 12-player finals, failed to pick up the first medal in the country's history in the event.
Brooke Andersen, who had one of the top throws in qualifying, threw 72.16 on her first attempt and fouled her last two. Gwen Berry, a Saluki Hall of Famer who once had the American record in the hammer, finished 11th with a top toss of 71.35.
Price told Bill Spaulding of NBC Sports that she fractured her foot after the U.S. Olympic Trials, after she became the second woman in history to clear the 80-meter mark.
She finished eighth in the hammer at the Rio Games and was hopeful of competing for the gold medal, or at least the first medal in American history in the event.
The foot obviously bothered her, as she finished ninth in qualifying and barely made the final eight in Tuesday's finals. Her throw of 72.87 meters on her second attempt got her into the top eight, giving her three more attempts, but she couldn't top 73.09.
The American record-holder in the hammer, Price won the 2019 world championship to become the first female athlete from this country to win gold there. She had the top throw in the world entering the Olympics.
Wlodarczyk, who missed most of 2019 and almost all of 2020 with a left knee injury, threw far enough on her third attempt to win the gold medal and improved it on her fourth. The Polish champion threw 77.44 on her third attempt and 78.48 on her fourth.
