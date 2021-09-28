Belmont to join Missouri Valley Conference for 2022-23 school year

CARBONDALE — When Austin Peay, Eastern Kentucky and Jacksonville State announced they were leaving the Ohio Valley Conference for the Atlantic Sun, it made Belmont vice president/athletic director Scott Corley open his ears just a bit more to new opportunities.

One of the jewels of the OVC along with Murray State, the Bruins built a national basketball brand with 11 straight 20-win seasons and eight NCAA Tournament berths since 2006. When new Missouri Valley Conference Commissioner Jeff Jackson asked Belmont President L. Gregory Jones and Corley if they were interested, they answered a little quicker than four years ago, when the Valley looked at the Bruins but ultimately signed Valparaiso.

"We've made these wonderful investments, in a new practice facility, in a new baseball hitting facility, we've got a lot of momentum going on at the university level. Obviously, Nashville speaks for itself," Corley said Tuesday after Belmont announced it was joining the MVC next July as its 11th member. "So, when you start looking at it, looking aspirationally, the conference has to be a part of that equation. The opportunity to join such a prestigious conference that's so basketball focused was very appealing to us."

Belmont has been rumored to be high on the Valley's expansion list for years. This year, after the three departures from the OVC and a new commissioner willing to pull the trigger, the Bruins jumped at the chance. They will be the Valley's 11th member beginning with the 2022-23 season, which, at this time, could bring a 20-game league schedule.

Asked if the Valley was likely to add a 12th team, Jackson said he was comfortable going into next year with 11. Belmont certainly could be a great addition after going 26-4 in men's basketball last season. The Bruins went 18-2 in the OVC, a league they've competed in since 2012, but wasn't selected for the NCAA Tournament. Corley said that was another reason the school considered jumping to the Valley, which got two teams into the NCAAs after Drake won its first at-large bid.

"This is a great day for the Missouri Valley Conference," MVC Commissioner Jeff Jackson said at a news conference in Nashville that aired on ESPN+. "It's not often that you get to add to your membership one of the premiere athletic programs in the United States, and we have done that with the addition of Belmont University."

Belmont is the first new addition to the league since Valparaiso joined in 2017, replacing Wichita State, which left for the American Athletic Conference. Loyola joined in 2013 after Creighton left for the Big East Conference.

"Joining the Missouri Valley Conference represents a natural step forward for our already high-achieving and well-respected programs," Belmont University President L. Gregory Jones said. "Given the collective accomplishments of the conference and the prominence of its member institutions, we believe this is a great move for Belmont and sets us up for even greater success in the future."

Belmont competes at the Curb Event Center (5,000) in Nashville, which is about a three-hour drive from Carbondale. The Bruins compete in 17 sports.

The Bruins have won 62 conference championships and earned 47 NCAA Tournament appearances (team and individual). Belmont’s proud history includes 24 All-America selections, with several teams receiving national top-25 poll votes; most notably the Bruins’ nationally-regarded men’s and women’s basketball programs.

Men’s basketball has won 20 conference championships since 2006 – third-most nationally over that span with Gonzaga and Kansas. Belmont is one of only four college basketball programs to win 19 or more games 16 consecutive seasons (Gonzaga, Kansas, San Diego State). The Bruins went 130-24 in conference games over the past nine seasons and have defeated the likes of North Carolina, UCLA, Alabama, Georgia, Vanderbilt, Missouri, Cincinnati, Marquette, Stanford, Temple and Boston College in recent years.

Belmont's women’s basketball team is coming off of a historic season which included a fifth conference tournament championship in six years and an NCAA Tournament victory over Gonzaga. The Bruins, ranked No. 22 in 2018, have defeated Vanderbilt, Auburn, UCF and Florida Gulf Coast in recent years as head coach Bart Brooks became one of the fastest to 100 career victories in college basketball history.

Belmont has also made multiple NCAA Tournament appearances in baseball, men’s tennis, women’s soccer and volleyball, among others, and boasts one of the strongest cross country programs in the South. In the classroom, Belmont has claimed its conference academic achievement award 18 of the last 20 years. For the 2021 spring semester, Belmont posted a departmental GPA of 3.55, the second-highest department GPA in the Division I era. It also marked the 47th consecutive semester that Belmont student-athletes have earned a GPA of 3.0 or higher.

