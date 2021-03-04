Ben Harvey's 24 points lead SIU past Bradley at MVC Tournament

ST. LOUIS — Ben Harvey scored a season-high 24 points, and a suddenly shorthanded SIU men's basketball team held off an even smaller Bradley squad in the opening game of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament Thursday night.

The Salukis (12-13) lost third team all-conference guard Lance Jones to a left foot injury in the opening six minutes of the game, but rallied around Harvey, Trent Brown and some timely defense to end the Braves' push to tie the only three-peat in tournament history. Harvey made 8 of 16 from the field, including 3 of 7 from the 3-point line, and all five of his free-throw attempts to lead SIU to the 73-63 win at the Enterprise Center. Brown added 13 points, Kyler Filewich had 12 points and seven boards, and Steven Verplancken Jr. had 10 for the Salukis, who face No. 20/22 Loyola (21-4) Friday at 11 a.m. in the quarterfinals.

SIU fought the Ramblers to overtime Saturday in both teams' regular-season finale, with 30 from Jones. It is unclear if Jones will be able to play.

Starting forward Anthony D'Avanzo fell with just over seven minutes to go in the half, but returned briefly right before SIU sealed a 38-32 halftime lead.