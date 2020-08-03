Big 12 Conference proposes 10-game schedule in 2020

"I would like to salute the work of our university presidents and chancellors, athletics directors, coaches, medical advisors and administrators who have worked tirelessly and collaboratively during these extraordinary times," Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said in a news release. "We believe this change provides the best opportunity going forward. However, we will undoubtedly need to be flexible as we progress through the season in order to combat the challenges that lie ahead."

Missouri State is scheduled to open its season at Big 12 member Oklahoma Aug. 29. A Bears spokesman told the Springfield (Missouri) News-Leader it would have no statement on the game Monday night. MSU is supposed to receive $500,000 from the Sooners if they play.

The move kept the Big 12 in line with a lot of the other Power Five conferences for football. The Big 10, Pac-12 and SEC are all proposing schedules with 10 conference games this fall. The ACC wants to play 10 conference games, with Notre Dame a part of the league race for the first time, and the one non-conference game.

SIU has some wiggle room should Kansas ask to move the game to a later date. The Salukis are currently off Sept. 12, in between the Sept. 3 game at UT Martin and a home game against Southeast Missouri State Sept. 19, and Sept. 26, right before Missouri Valley Football Conference play begins. Kansas' current bye weeks are Sept. 5 and Oct. 31, but if the Jayhawks lose their non-conference games against Boston College and Coastal Carolina they could also have Sept. 19 and 26. The Ohio Valley Conference, which UT Martin and SEMO compete in, nor the MVFC have announced any changes to their fall football schedules.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.