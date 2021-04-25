Blaylock becomes Salukis' all-time winningest coach in softball's win

CARBONDALE — Head coach Kerri Blaylock broke former baseball coach Richard "Itchy" Jones' all-time wins record with SIU's emphatic 11-1 win over Indiana State in the nightcap of its doubleheader Sunday.
The Sycamores took the first game of the twin bill, 2-0.
The win marked Blaylock's 739th career win as Southern's head softball coach, which moved her past fellow Herrin native Jones for the most wins of any coach, regardless of sport or gender, in Saluki history.
"I'll probably reflect on (the record) more after the season or after my career is over with someday, but I have such respect for Itchy," Blaylock said of what the record means to her. She continued, "Hopefully it says that I have been loyal to this school, that I love SIU and that I have stayed here throughout my career. I've had a bunch of great assistant coaches that have helped me recruit great players. I just fill out the lineup card."
After being held to its fewest hits (3) in a conference game this season in Sunday's opener, Southern busted out in a big way in its game two win with a season-high 13 hits, which included a season-best three home runs. Five Salukis pounded out multiple hits in their game two win, led by Katelyn Massa's 3-for-4 day at the dish that included her 31st career home run. Maddy Vermejan (2-for-4) and Elizabeth Warwick (2-for-3) also went yard while Bailey Caylor (2-for-5) and Jenny Jansen (2-for-4) tallied multiple hits. Eight of SIU's starting nine reached base at least once in the victory.
"I was disappointed in our offense that after we gave up those couple of hits in game one we just kind of shut down," Blaylock said. "I feel like we need to be better about that but I thought we responded in a huge way in game two. I'm proud of them for the way they came back."
Southern's pitching staff, which came into the weekend leading the MVC In ERA, lived up to its billing as the league's best. The Salukis held the Sycamores, who entered the weekend series averaging a robust 5.5 runs per game in Valley play, to just four runs all weekend. The four runs were the fewest that Indiana State has scored in any MVC series this season.
"I thought our pitching staff did a very good job against them," Blaylock said. "Indiana State is a good offensive ball club and we allowed just four runs in three games- that was big time."
In the series finale, SIU scored two in the second, two in the fourth, solo runs in the fifth and sixth and then tacked on five more for good measure in the seventh to give starting pitcher Sarah Harness all the run support she needed.
After a scoreless first, Southern got to work offensively in the second. Elisabeth Huckleberry drew a one-out walk, Massa moved her to third with a single and Sidney Sikes was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Warwick came through with a single to score two runs and stake SIU to an early 2-0 lead.
Indiana State used a pair of hits to plate a run and slice SIU's lead in half in the second.
Southern added to its lead in the fourth, as Sikes was plunked with a pitch and Warwick crushed her second home run of the season to put SIU ahead 4-1.
The Salukis tacked on another run in the fifth courtesy of Massa's sixth home run of the season and plated an additional run in the sixth on a bloop single by Maddy Vermejan.
Southern put up a five-spot in the seventh, highlighted by Vermejan's fifth home run of the season. The Lemont, Ill. native tied Mallory Duran-Sellers career runs record of 162 with the home run.
Harness went the distance to improve to 17-4 in the circle this season. She allowed just one run on four hits with four strikeouts and one walk. It marked the 10th time this season that the sophomore hurler has thrown a complete game in which she allowed one run or fewer.
In game one, the Sycamores used a pair of doubles to plate the game's first run in the bottom of the first.
Indiana State added another run in the second to chase SIU starting pitcher Carlee Jo Clark after just an inning of work.
SIU threatened in the sixth, as Maddy Vermejan led off with a hit by pitch and Jansen singled to put two on with two outs, but Indiana State's Arielle Blankenship got the out she needed to get out of the frame unscathed.
Clark's replacement, Madi Eberle, was exceptional in relief. After she surrendered a hit by pitch to the first batter she faced, Eberle settled down and retired the next 14 batters in order before a two-out walk in the sixth ended the streak. In total, Eberle threw five innings of no-hit relief and struck out five with two walks.
The Salukis will close out their series against Missouri State with a single-game Wednesday in Springfield, Mo. First pitch is set for Noon. Southern hosts Valpo for its final home series of the 2021 season beginning Saturday, May 1.