Blaylock becomes Salukis' all-time winningest coach in softball's win

"I was disappointed in our offense that after we gave up those couple of hits in game one we just kind of shut down," Blaylock said. "I feel like we need to be better about that but I thought we responded in a huge way in game two. I'm proud of them for the way they came back."

Southern's pitching staff, which came into the weekend leading the MVC In ERA, lived up to its billing as the league's best. The Salukis held the Sycamores, who entered the weekend series averaging a robust 5.5 runs per game in Valley play, to just four runs all weekend. The four runs were the fewest that Indiana State has scored in any MVC series this season.

"I thought our pitching staff did a very good job against them," Blaylock said. "Indiana State is a good offensive ball club and we allowed just four runs in three games- that was big time."

In the series finale, SIU scored two in the second, two in the fourth, solo runs in the fifth and sixth and then tacked on five more for good measure in the seventh to give starting pitcher Sarah Harness all the run support she needed.