Boards on Salukis' minds as they head to Bradley

CARBONDALE — Kyler Filewich has led the way for SIU's resurgent effort off the boards recently, averaging a team-best 4.5 per game in conference play.
Anthony D'Avanzo helped the Salukis outrebound their opponent for the first time in seven games Sunday with a season-high 10 boards in 22 minutes. The graduate forward from Division II Lewis University added 11 points for his double-double as a Saluki, as SIU snapped a five-game losing streak with a 71-68 win over Northern Iowa. Limiting Bradley (9-10, 3-7 Missouri Valley Conference) to one shot this weekend is one of the Salukis' top goals, as the Braves have struggled from the 3-point line, the free-throw line, and dropped six straight games.
"Throughout different games this year we've been pretty good rebounding, and other games we haven't been, so we haven't been consistent enough," SIU coach Bryan Mullins said. "That's been our biggest problem, really, throughout this Valley season, the consistency for 40 minutes, and we're going to have to do it at a high level this weekend, as far as rebounding, if we want to be able to beat Bradley."
SIU (8-6, 2-6) was the worst rebounding team in the MVC last season, getting outboarded by more than five per game, on average. This season, without its top post recruit in junior college transfer J.D. Muila, the Salukis have limited the damage to an average of just under four per game (minus-3.8). Missing sophomore forward Marcus Domask, the team's top scorer and second-leading rebounder, for the last four games has allowed opponents to balloon the deficit to more than six during conference play.
Bradley crushed SIU off the glass in all three games against the Salukis last season, including by 14 in a five-point win at the MVC Tournament in St. Louis. SIU beat Northern Iowa (5-11, 3-7), a team that rarely gets defeated off the glass, by four on Sunday (36-32). The Salukis scored nine second-chance points, but are more concerned with the first ones against the Braves.
Bradley is its typically-defensive self, ranking 11th in the country in field goal percentage defense (38.7%) and 49th in the country in scoring defense (64.4 points allowed per game), but has failed heavily at the other end. The Braves went 4 of 23 behind the arc in a 67-55 loss at Indiana State Monday, and finished the game 22 of 57 (38.6%) from the field. They are shooting less than 30% as a team behind the 3-point line in league play — not a single Brave is over 38% — and have struggled to score at the free-throw line, too.
During its six-game skid, Bradley's opponents have attempted 70 more free throws than the Braves, an average of 11.7 per game.
"We're top 25 in 2-point field goal percentage and 300th in free-throw attempts," Bradley coach Brian Wardle said. "We are attacking the paint. We win the paint war almost every game. We're just not getting to the foul line right now, but we do need to make some 3s to stretch the defense. You have to in order to be balanced, and we're not balanced right now."
SIU and Bradley meet for the 100th time Saturday in Peoria. Tickets are not available to fans, but they can watch the game on the MVC-TV Network, which includes Fox Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Indiana and NBC Sports Chicago. Bradley leads the series against the Salukis 52-47 and aims for its first four-game winning streak against SIU since the Braves took 10 straight between the two from Feb. 2, 1984-Jan. 19, 1989.
