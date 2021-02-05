Boards on Salukis' minds as they head to Bradley

Bradley crushed SIU off the glass in all three games against the Salukis last season, including by 14 in a five-point win at the MVC Tournament in St. Louis. SIU beat Northern Iowa (5-11, 3-7), a team that rarely gets defeated off the glass, by four on Sunday (36-32). The Salukis scored nine second-chance points, but are more concerned with the first ones against the Braves.

Bradley is its typically-defensive self, ranking 11th in the country in field goal percentage defense (38.7%) and 49th in the country in scoring defense (64.4 points allowed per game), but has failed heavily at the other end. The Braves went 4 of 23 behind the arc in a 67-55 loss at Indiana State Monday, and finished the game 22 of 57 (38.6%) from the field. They are shooting less than 30% as a team behind the 3-point line in league play — not a single Brave is over 38% — and have struggled to score at the free-throw line, too.

During its six-game skid, Bradley's opponents have attempted 70 more free throws than the Braves, an average of 11.7 per game.