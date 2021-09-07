Bracing For Their Best: Former NDSU leader expects motivated Saluki squad

CARBONDALE — If Kansas State didn't notice South Dakota and Northern Iowa nearly pick off fellow Big 12 Conference foes Kansas and Iowa State last week, its coach might have another word.
Wildcats coach Chris Klieman was the defensive coordinator at North Dakota State in 2013, when the Bison came into Manhattan, Kansas, and beat Kansas State 24-21. The Bison went on to the FCS national championship and a 15-0 record. So when South Dakota came within a field goal of the Jayhawks and the No. 16/21 Panthers lost by six at No. 7/8 Iowa State, Klieman tried to tell his troops they were not flukes.
"I just think there's a lot of parity in college football, and there's a lot of good teams out there," Klieman said Tuesday at his weekly press conference. "There were a number of games that could have been won by FCS teams as well, and, being at that level a while myself, those are big games and big opportunities to make a statement that you belong with the Power Five schools. (Former UNI tight end) Briley Moore was a really good football player for us last year, and you get a bunch of guys like Briley Moore on your football team, you have a chance to win because of the belief that they have. Southern Illinois is no different."
KSU (1-0) hasn't allowed a point in its last two games against a team from the Missouri Valley Football Conference, but this year's Saluki squad is a lot different than the 2016 Missouri State Bears and 2018 South Dakota Coyotes. The Wildcats beat MSU 35-0 and the 'Yotes 27-24. They didn't play an FCS program in 2020-21, but beat Nicholls 49-14 in 2019.
Six FCS teams beat FBS opponents on the road in the opening full weekend of the college football season. Fourth-ranked Montana's 13-7 road win at No. 20 Washington got the most attention because it was the fifth time an FCS program beat a ranked FBS one since 2007. South Dakota State, the preseason favorite in the MVFC, handled Colorado State 42-23 on FS1 in both teams' season opener.
Klieman, who led the Bison to seven national championships in eight years as the head coach there from 2011-19, recognized the talent level in the FCS. He also recognized the Salukis' 17 sixth-year seniors, 12 more than his squad has.
"South Dakota State is as good a team as a lot of teams year in and year out, and Colorado State found that out, and then you just go on down the line," Klieman said. "We watched Washington. I thought Washington was a phenomenal team, playing Stanford, and Montana found a way to beat those guys. Those things aren't flukes. Maybe those teams didn't play as well, but it's not a fluke to beat a Power Five football team. Those are good football teams, and we're gonna face another one that's got 16, 17 sixth-year guys. Guys that have played a lot of football there, and have confidence in what they're doin'. And then they're well-coached."
KSU snapped a five-game losing streak from last season with a 24-7 win over Stanford in Texas. Running back Deuce Vaughn, the 2020 Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year, turned a third-and-long into a 59-yard touchdown run and finished with 124 yards on 13 carries. Vaughn, a 5-foot-6, 173-pound sophomore from Round Rock, Texas, is on the Doak Walker Award watch list and attempting his fourth straight 100-yard game. He was the only player in the Big 12 to lead his team in rushing and receiving last season.
Quarterback Skylar Thompson will tie the school record for career starts Saturday night (6 p.m., ESPN+/Big 12 Now), and is one of two Wildcats with 5,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing (Eli Roberson is the other one). Thompson completed 9 of 14 passes for 144 yards, no touchdowns, and was intercepted in the end zone against Stanford.
Defensively, KSU used a three-man front and four-man front to stifle the Cardinal. The Wildcats sacked Stanford's two quarterbacks a total of four times and limited the Cardinal to 39 yards rushing on 22 attempts.
SIU coach Nick Hill, who helped the Salukis beat UMass in 2019 for their first win over an FBS opponent in 12 years, will bring a confident group over to Kansas.
"I think, obviously, that our guys see those scores and see that, and want their opportunity to do the same," he said. "I'm excited about our guys getting that opportunity. Obviously, them winning and going and doing that won't help us any once we get down to the game. We have a tough opponent, but our guys will believe."
