Bracing For Their Best: Former NDSU leader expects motivated Saluki squad

CARBONDALE — If Kansas State didn't notice South Dakota and Northern Iowa nearly pick off fellow Big 12 Conference foes Kansas and Iowa State last week, its coach might have another word.

Wildcats coach Chris Klieman was the defensive coordinator at North Dakota State in 2013, when the Bison came into Manhattan, Kansas, and beat Kansas State 24-21. The Bison went on to the FCS national championship and a 15-0 record. So when South Dakota came within a field goal of the Jayhawks and the No. 16/21 Panthers lost by six at No. 7/8 Iowa State, Klieman tried to tell his troops they were not flukes.

"I just think there's a lot of parity in college football, and there's a lot of good teams out there," Klieman said Tuesday at his weekly press conference. "There were a number of games that could have been won by FCS teams as well, and, being at that level a while myself, those are big games and big opportunities to make a statement that you belong with the Power Five schools. (Former UNI tight end) Briley Moore was a really good football player for us last year, and you get a bunch of guys like Briley Moore on your football team, you have a chance to win because of the belief that they have. Southern Illinois is no different."