Bradley eliminates SIU from MVC Tournament, 64-59

ST. LOUIS — Two Ronnie Suggs free throws tied the game with 43.2 seconds to go for SIU's men's basketball team Friday, but Bradley scored the last five points of the game to advance to Saturday's Missouri Valley Conference Tournament semifinals.
Ja'Shon Henry converted a baseline layup and drew the foul. His free throw put the Braves up three, and after Lance Jones missed a runner in the lane short, the Salukis were unable to get back into the game. Bradley beat SIU 64-59 to advance to meet Drake in Saturday's semifinals. SIU fell to 16-16 in coach Bryan Mullins' first season.
Jones scored 20 points to lead the Salukis. Eric McGill added 10 points, four assists and nine rebounds.
Darrell Brown hit two free throws in the final seconds for the final margin and finished with 19 points, eight assists and two rebounds. Brown had five turnovers in 38 minutes. Elijah Childs added 16 points and nine rebounds.
Jones scored 12 points to lead SIU to a 27-24 halftime lead, sinking 5 of 10 from the field. Benson had five points and McGill had four for the Salukis, who held the Braves to 34.5% shooting (10 of 29) in the opening 20 minutes.
Childs had 10 first-half points for the Braves, who had nine turnovers and six assists. Brown scored four and had five of the team's six assists.
SIU's leading scorer during Valley play, Marcus Domask, missed his only four shots and battled foul trouble early. Benson and Brendon Gooch helped pick up the slack, grabbing five rebounds. McGill also had five boards. Gooch made his only shot of the first half, a 3-pointer that put SIU up 10-5. The Salukis ran off 12 straight after trailing 5-0 to start the game.
McGill came up with a big offensive rebound and put it back up for a 24-19 lead. Bradley's Ja'Shon Henry answered with a baseline drive and the foul. His free throw cut the lead to two. Benson's 3-pointer at the other end pushed the lead to five. Brown hit a jumper in the final 30 seconds to pull the Braves within three at the break.
