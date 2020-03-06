Bradley eliminates SIU from MVC Tournament, 64-59

ST. LOUIS — Two Ronnie Suggs free throws tied the game with 43.2 seconds to go for SIU's men's basketball team Friday, but Bradley scored the last five points of the game to advance to Saturday's Missouri Valley Conference Tournament semifinals.

Ja'Shon Henry converted a baseline layup and drew the foul. His free throw put the Braves up three, and after Lance Jones missed a runner in the lane short, the Salukis were unable to get back into the game. Bradley beat SIU 64-59 to advance to meet Drake in Saturday's semifinals. SIU fell to 16-16 in coach Bryan Mullins' first season.

Jones scored 20 points to lead the Salukis. Eric McGill added 10 points, four assists and nine rebounds.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Darrell Brown hit two free throws in the final seconds for the final margin and finished with 19 points, eight assists and two rebounds. Brown had five turnovers in 38 minutes. Elijah Childs added 16 points and nine rebounds.

Jones scored 12 points to lead SIU to a 27-24 halftime lead, sinking 5 of 10 from the field. Benson had five points and McGill had four for the Salukis, who held the Braves to 34.5% shooting (10 of 29) in the opening 20 minutes.