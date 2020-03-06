You are the owner of this article.
Bradley eliminates SIU from MVC Tournament, 64-59
Bradley eliminates SIU from MVC Tournament, 64-59

ST. LOUIS — Two Ronnie Suggs free throws tied the game with 43.2 seconds to go for SIU's men's basketball team Friday, but Bradley scored the last five points of the game to advance to Saturday's Missouri Valley Conference Tournament semifinals.

Ja'Shon Henry converted a baseline layup and drew the foul. His free throw put the Braves up three, and after Lance Jones missed a runner in the lane short, the Salukis were unable to get back into the game. Bradley beat SIU 64-59 to advance to meet Drake in Saturday's semifinals. SIU fell to 16-16 in coach Bryan Mullins' first season.

Jones scored 20 points to lead the Salukis. Eric McGill added 10 points, four assists and nine rebounds.

Darrell Brown hit two free throws in the final seconds for the final margin and finished with 19 points, eight assists and two rebounds. Brown had five turnovers in 38 minutes. Elijah Childs added 16 points and nine rebounds.

Jones scored 12 points to lead SIU to a 27-24 halftime lead, sinking 5 of 10 from the field. Benson had five points and McGill had four for the Salukis, who held the Braves to 34.5% shooting (10 of 29) in the opening 20 minutes.

Childs had 10 first-half points for the Braves, who had nine turnovers and six assists. Brown scored four and had five of the team's six assists.

SIU's leading scorer during Valley play, Marcus Domask, missed his only four shots and battled foul trouble early. Benson and Brendon Gooch helped pick up the slack, grabbing five rebounds. McGill also had five boards. Gooch made his only shot of the first half, a 3-pointer that put SIU up 10-5. The Salukis ran off 12 straight after trailing 5-0 to start the game.

McGill came up with a big offensive rebound and put it back up for a 24-19 lead. Bradley's Ja'Shon Henry answered with a baseline drive and the foul. His free throw cut the lead to two. Benson's 3-pointer at the other end pushed the lead to five. Brown hit a jumper in the final 30 seconds to pull the Braves within three at the break.

todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com

618-351-5087

On Twitter: @THefferman

Box Score

SIU;27;32;--;59

BU;24;40;--;64

SIU (59) – Marcus Domask 2-10 0-0 6, Barret Benson 3-8 1-2 9, Ronnie Suggs 2-3 3-3 8, Eric McGill 3-9 4-4 10, Lance Jones 9-20 0-1 20, Trent Brown 1-4 0-0 3, Karrington Davis 0-1 0-0 0, Brendon Gooch 1-1 0-0 3. Totals: 21-56 8-10 59.

BRADLEY (64) – Elijah Childs 5-15 5-6 16, Koch Bar 2-3 0-0 4, Danya Kingsby 1-5 0-0 2, Darrell Brown 7-13 5-5 19, Nate Kennell 1-6 0-0 3, Ari Boya 1-1 0-0 2, Ja'Shon Henry 2-7 2-2 6, Ville Tahvanainen 4-8 0-0 12, Antonio Thomas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 23-58 12-13 64.

Halftime score - SIU 27, Bradley 24. 3-Point Goals - SIU 9-19 (Domask 2-3, Benson 2-3, Suggs 1-1, McGill 0-2, Jones 2-5, Brown 1-4, Gooch 1-1), Bradley 6-18 (Childs 1-3, Brown 0-2, Kennell 1-4, Henry 0-1, Tahvanainen 4-8). Team Fouls - SIU 17, Bradley 14. Rebounds - SIU 29 (McGill 9), Bradley 43 (Childs 9). Assists - SIU 12, Bradley 14. Turnovers - SIU 10, Bradley 13. Records - SIU 16-16, Bradley 21-11.

Grading the Salukis

Offense: B

Lance Jones made things happen in his first conference tournament, sinking 9 of 20 from the field and dishing out two assists. The freshman point guard had only two turnovers in 40 minutes. Marcus Domask could never seem to get into a rhythm, but kept going at Bradley. The Salukis got big contributions from Ronnie Suggs, Trent Brown and Brendon Gooch, but couldn't make the big shots when they needed to.

Defense: B

It appeared like Elijah Childs was going to score 20 points to go with his 20 rebounds, but SIU was able to stay between him and the bucket a few times in the second half. Childs still finished with 16 points and nine boards, but he made 5 of 15 from the field. If the Salukis had done a better job marking Ville Tahvanainen and come up with a stop with the score tied in the final minute, they might have won.

Overall: B

Veteran teams typically win at the conference tournament, and Friday was, really, no different. Bradley's best players came to play, with Childs delivering 16 and nine and Darrell Brown scoring 19 points to go with eight assists and two rebounds. When the Braves needed a big play, they got it in the final two minutes. SIU got great performances from its first-year players, too, but had too many defensive lapses in big moments. 

