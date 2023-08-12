Time to empty the notebook from a busy week of sports. Here’s what we have:

1. Nick Hill is serious about fixing the penalty problem SIU’s football team had last year. So much so that for the first seven practices, he brought in officials for three of them.

It wasn’t that the Salukis were getting flagged like they were the Al Davis Raiders or any Jerry Glanville-coached team. Truth be known, they averaged just over six penalties per game for nearly 57 yards per game. Opponents were flagged three more times overall for about 55 yards a game.

That’s not a big difference, nor is 6.4 markers per game excessive. But the timing of some of those penalties couldn’t have been any worse. Three pass interference flags got them beat against Southeast Missouri State and a couple of 15-yarders helped North Dakota State mount a go-ahead touchdown drive in a Nov. 11 loss that killed SIU’s playoff hopes.

So Hill is doing his part to help his team play a more disciplined game. He wants his team to play cleaner games for many reasons, not the least of which is the fact that in a league as good as the Missouri Valley Football Conference, limiting mistakes improves your chances to win.

“It helps us out so much,” Hill said of having officials at practices. “When they see that reinforcement right away that hey, we made a mistake and we have to move it back, there’s repercussions for false starts and holds. It’s awesome to have those guys out there.”

Offensive tackle Harris Hagan might not have agreed when he was nailed for holding on a play during Thursday’s workout. Watching from the press box, I could see him disagreeing with the call. I could also see the ref explaining the ruling, telling Hagan what he could have done differently.

By learning that lesson now, perhaps the Salukis won’t have to relearn them the hard way in another month or two.

2. SIU fans should be encouraged by Friday morning’s news that the athletic department surpassed $3 million in fundraising for the first time in 12 years.

That might not be a big deal at TV league programs, especially the ones in the Southeastern Conference that literally print their money. But for a mid-major where every dime is important, pumping private donations up more than 5% from the last fiscal year is a big win.

It didn’t hurt that SIU saw a 126% increase in single-game ticket revenue in men’s basketball, thanks in large part to three MVC games that drew more than 6,000 and another one that nearly reached 6,000.

Athletic director Tim Leonard said in a university-issued press release Friday that corporate sponsorship revenue also grew in part due to COVID restrictions being lifted.

3. Finally, I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention something about Les Winkeler’s final sports column for The Southern.

Some readers might remember that I mentioned this but he’s the main reason I am working here. Les was still the sports editor when I was hired in 2018. I hadn’t worked for a newspaper in a decade after I was axed in Bristol in 2008.

I decided at one point that I wouldn’t work in newspapers again but when Les asked if I was interested in the prep job, I thought I’d give it a try. I’m certainly glad I got to work for him and as it turned out, it’s been a good five-year run with hopefully more years ahead of me.

Believe me, I still lean on his institutional knowledge of SIU sports in my work today.