Bulldogs young, but still big challenge for developing Salukis

CARBONDALE — First it was a road trip to Southeast Missouri State on three days prep, then a blowout against Division II Quincy University and a four-point battle against regional rival Murray State. Then, SIU's men's basketball team took on North Dakota, a team it hadn't played in more than 50 years, in its first taste of the back-to-back series it'll see during conference play.

The Salukis (5-0) won all of them to match their best start since 2015, but will have to beat their first team from the Big East Conference since 2008 to get to Christmas Day undefeated. SIU and Butler (1-2) are completely different from that showdown at Hinkle Fieldhouse in 2007. Both teams were in the top 20. Saluki coach Bryan Mullins was the starting point guard and Bulldogs leader LaVall Jordan was an assistant under Todd Lickliter. SIU won its first road game ever against a nationally-ranked team. Tonight, the Salukis have cleared 70 points three times this season, and Butler could start two freshmen, but the Bulldogs have won 59 straight home games against non-conference opponents for a reason.

"It'll be great to see where we're at and where we need to go, headed into Valley play," Mullins said. "Obviously, Butler is a great team, a great program. It's extremely hard to win in Hinkle, and our guys are looking forward to the challenge."