Bulldogs young, but still big challenge for developing Salukis

CARBONDALE — First it was a road trip to Southeast Missouri State on three days prep, then a blowout against Division II Quincy University and a four-point battle against regional rival Murray State. Then, SIU's men's basketball team took on North Dakota, a team it hadn't played in more than 50 years, in its first taste of the back-to-back series it'll see during conference play.
The Salukis (5-0) won all of them to match their best start since 2015, but will have to beat their first team from the Big East Conference since 2008 to get to Christmas Day undefeated. SIU and Butler (1-2) are completely different from that showdown at Hinkle Fieldhouse in 2007. Both teams were in the top 20. Saluki coach Bryan Mullins was the starting point guard and Bulldogs leader LaVall Jordan was an assistant under Todd Lickliter. SIU won its first road game ever against a nationally-ranked team. Tonight, the Salukis have cleared 70 points three times this season, and Butler could start two freshmen, but the Bulldogs have won 59 straight home games against non-conference opponents for a reason.
"It'll be great to see where we're at and where we need to go, headed into Valley play," Mullins said. "Obviously, Butler is a great team, a great program. It's extremely hard to win in Hinkle, and our guys are looking forward to the challenge."
The Bulldogs, who were picked eighth in the Big East preseason poll, beat Western Michigan on the opening day of the season behind senior guard Aaron Thompson's career-high 21 points, paused for more than two weeks because of COVID-19 issues, and then dropped their next two games. Butler lost its conference opener at No. 6/7 Villanova, 85-66, and dropped a neutral-site contest against Indiana Saturday, 68-60.
Thompson, who is the team's second-leading scorer (17.5 points per game) and seventh in school history in assists with 396, sprained a ligament in his knee and missed Saturday's game against Indiana. He is questionable for Monday night's game at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Freshman guard Myles Tate, a four-time state champion at Dorman High School in South Carolina, handled most of the ballhandling against Indiana. Freshman guard Chuck Harris (8.3 ppg., 2.3 rebounds per game) could also start if Thompson is unable to go, along with graduate guard Jair Bolden, 6-7 senior forward Bryce Nze and 6-9, 260-pound junior forward Bryce Golden.
Opponents are shooting nearly 50% from the field against Butler this season, after the Bulldogs finished 11th in the country in scoring defense last season. Butler allowed 62.1 points per game last season, a shade better than SIU (62.2 ppga., 14th-best in the country). Both teams are a bit more offensive. SIU is eighth in the nation in 3-point shooting entering Monday's game (43.6%) and has cleared 70 points three times this season (the Salukis did it only six times all last season). Butler, No. 64 in KenPom.com's analytic rankings, has played a much tougher schedule and is 40th in the country behind the arc (38.9%).
Free-throw shooting has boosted SIU's offense, as the Salukis have scored nearly a quarter of their points at the stripe through five games.
"They're extremely physical, and they guard. I think they were one of the best defensive teams in the country last year," Mullins said. "It'll be huge for us. We gotta take care of the ball. We gotta be able to drive through contact and not be bothered by their physicality."
