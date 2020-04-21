Canadian forward Filewich signs with Salukis

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CARBONDALE — Kyler Filewich, a 6-foot-9, 250-pound forward from Canada, signed with the SIU men's basketball team Tuesday afternoon.

Filewich averaged 11.5 points and a team-best 9.1 rebounds per game during the regular season for Orangeville Prep, which won the Ontario Scholastic Basketball Association championship with a 22-0 record. Filewich delivered 12 points and 10 rebounds in the championship game win over Bill Crothers SS. A former football player, Filewich will add much-needed size and physicality to the Saluki frontline, coach Bryan Mullins said.

"He played football. This was really the first year he completely focused on basketball, and I think he can continue to progress, and make big jumps as a player," Mullins said. "He brings that toughness and competitive mindset. He's strong, physical, and he uses it, too. He doesn't shy away from contact. He embraces contact. He embraces physicality."