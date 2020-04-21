Canadian forward Filewich signs with Salukis

CARBONDALE — Kyler Filewich, a 6-foot-9, 250-pound forward from Canada, signed with the SIU men's basketball team Tuesday afternoon.
Filewich averaged 11.5 points and a team-best 9.1 rebounds per game during the regular season for Orangeville Prep, which won the Ontario Scholastic Basketball Association championship with a 22-0 record. Filewich delivered 12 points and 10 rebounds in the championship game win over Bill Crothers SS. A former football player, Filewich will add much-needed size and physicality to the Saluki frontline, coach Bryan Mullins said.
"He played football. This was really the first year he completely focused on basketball, and I think he can continue to progress, and make big jumps as a player," Mullins said. "He brings that toughness and competitive mindset. He's strong, physical, and he uses it, too. He doesn't shy away from contact. He embraces contact. He embraces physicality."
A third team all-conference pick for the school, Filewich shot 58.4% from the field and grabbed 60 of his 137 rebounds during the regular season at the offensive end. SIU announced two former commitments, Glenville State (West Virginia) College guard Steven Verplancken Jr. and Lewis University forward Anthony D'Avanzo, after they signed with the team earlier today, too. Verplancken is expected to have to sit out the 2020-21 season and will have three more years to play. D'Avanzo, a graduate transfer from Division II Lewis, will be immediately eligible for the Salukis as long as he finishes his undergraduate degree this May.
Filewich will have four years to play beginning this year. He joins the two transfers, sitout guard Ben Harvey and incoming freshman guards Dalton Banks and Eric Butler in SIU's 2020 class. Mullins has two scholarships left for the upcoming season.
"Since I started playing basketball, my dream has always been to play at the Division I level, and I am glad to say that that dream is becoming a reality," Filewich tweeted today. "I would like to thank my mom and da, and both of my sisters for always believing in me and trying their hardest to put me in positions to be successful."
