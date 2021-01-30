Carter's 21 points lead UNI past SIU, 74-62

CARBONDALE — Noah Carter scored 12 of Northern Iowa's 18 points during an 20-7 run in the second half to rally the Panthers past SIU's men's basketball team Saturday, 74-62.
The Salukis (7-6, 1-6 Missouri Valley Conference) lost for only the second time this season after leading at the half, and dropped their sixth straight game. It was SIU's first loss after leading at the break since dropping an 84-72 game to Evansville at the Banterra Center in the second game of a two-day, two-game series. The Purple Aces needed a school-record 17 3-pointers to win.
UNI just needed Carter, first team all-conference forward Austin Phyfe, and freshman guard Bowen Born, who hit the dagger with just over two minutes to go.
Carter, a 6-foot-6 sophomore forward, scored 21 points to go with 12 rebounds, and did it in a variety of ways. His driving finger roll with 17:42 to play started an 20-7 Panthers run that turned a two-point deficit into a seven-point lead at the 11:31 mark. Carter added two 3-pointers, a putback after an offensive rebound and a post-up jumper along the right baseline during the run. Phyfe battled foul trouble, but finished UNI's first win over a Division I team since Jan. 10 against Bradley with seven points and 13 rebounds.
Born, a freshman guard that was the Gatorade Player of the Year in Iowa in 2020, snuck behind a Carter screen near the top of the key and hit a 3-pointer for a 68-57 lead with 2:04 to play. Born finished with 17 points, and Trae Berhow added 16 points for UNI (5-10, 3-6 MVC).
Ben Harvey led SIU with 11 points. Dalton Banks and Kyler Filewich had 10 each for SIU, which will try for a series split Sunday beginning at 5 p.m. That game is scheduled to air on ESPN2.
Harvey scored six points and Anthony D'Avanzo and Trent Brown had five each to lead SIU to a 30-27 halftime lead over Northern Iowa Saturday.
In their first home game since Dec. 28, 2020, the Salukis led by as much as seven before settling for the three-point lead at the break. Brown's 3-pointer put SIU up 30-23, but Trae Berhow hit a long jumper and freshman guard Bowen Born connected on a runner in the lane to close the gap.
Bernhow, the only senior in UNI's starting lineup, and Born scored seven each to lead the Panthers. Phyfe scored five points and grabbed nine rebounds to help UNI outboard SIU 24-17 in the first half.
Sekou Dembele and Banks helped SIU find some rhythm about midway through the first half. Banks' turnaround jumper in the lane put the Salukis ahead 13-12. UNI's Austin Phyfe put his team back in front with two free throws, but Dembele, a seldom-used sophomore forward who earned some playing time at Indiana State, scored two buckets within a minute to tie the score at 17. Banks' driving layup against redshirt freshman forward Cole Henry put SIU ahead 19-17.
Henry took a seat after drawing his third foul.
SIU's Lance Jones played only eight minutes after drawing his second foul of the game. Jones missed all three of his field goal attempts, including two 3-point attempts, and did not score in the opening half.
