Carter's 21 points lead UNI past SIU, 74-62
CARBONDALE — Noah Carter scored 12 of Northern Iowa's 18 points during an 20-7 run in the second half to rally the Panthers past SIU's men's basketball team Saturday, 74-62.

The Salukis (7-6, 1-6 Missouri Valley Conference) lost for only the second time this season after leading at the half, and dropped their sixth straight game. It was SIU's first loss after leading at the break since dropping an 84-72 game to Evansville at the Banterra Center in the second game of a two-day, two-game series. The Purple Aces needed a school-record 17 3-pointers to win.

UNI just needed Carter, first team all-conference forward Austin Phyfe, and freshman guard Bowen Born, who hit the dagger with just over two minutes to go.

Carter, a 6-foot-6 sophomore forward, scored 21 points to go with 12 rebounds, and did it in a variety of ways. His driving finger roll with 17:42 to play started an 20-7 Panthers run that turned a two-point deficit into a seven-point lead at the 11:31 mark. Carter added two 3-pointers, a putback after an offensive rebound and a post-up jumper along the right baseline during the run. Phyfe battled foul trouble, but finished UNI's first win over a Division I team since Jan. 10 against Bradley with seven points and 13 rebounds.

Born, a freshman guard that was the Gatorade Player of the Year in Iowa in 2020, snuck behind a Carter screen near the top of the key and hit a 3-pointer for a 68-57 lead with 2:04 to play. Born finished with 17 points, and Trae Berhow added 16 points for UNI (5-10, 3-6 MVC).

Ben Harvey led SIU with 11 points. Dalton Banks and Kyler Filewich had 10 each for SIU, which will try for a series split Sunday beginning at 5 p.m. That game is scheduled to air on ESPN2.

Harvey scored six points and Anthony D'Avanzo and Trent Brown had five each to lead SIU to a 30-27 halftime lead over Northern Iowa Saturday.

In their first home game since Dec. 28, 2020, the Salukis led by as much as seven before settling for the three-point lead at the break. Brown's 3-pointer put SIU up 30-23, but Trae Berhow hit a long jumper and freshman guard Bowen Born connected on a runner in the lane to close the gap.

Bernhow, the only senior in UNI's starting lineup, and Born scored seven each to lead the Panthers. Phyfe scored five points and grabbed nine rebounds to help UNI outboard SIU 24-17 in the first half.

Sekou Dembele and Banks helped SIU find some rhythm about midway through the first half. Banks' turnaround jumper in the lane put the Salukis ahead 13-12. UNI's Austin Phyfe put his team back in front with two free throws, but Dembele, a seldom-used sophomore forward who earned some playing time at Indiana State, scored two buckets within a minute to tie the score at 17. Banks' driving layup against redshirt freshman forward Cole Henry put SIU ahead 19-17.

Henry took a seat after drawing his third foul.

SIU's Lance Jones played only eight minutes after drawing his second foul of the game. Jones missed all three of his field goal attempts, including two 3-point attempts, and did not score in the opening half.

todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com

618-351-5087

On Twitter: @THefferman

Grading the Salukis

Offense: C

SIU is still looking for that man to take over when it needs a big bucket. The Salukis led at the half and got three players in double figures. They got outscored 42-28 in points in the paint, even when UNI's two best posts, forward Austin Phyfe and forward Cole Henry, battled foul trouble most of the game. Kyler Filewich continued his solid play, sinking 4 of 6 from the field, but he made only 2 of 6 at the free-throw line. 

Defense: D

Phyfe scored only seven points and Trae Berhow needed 15 shots to get to 16 points. The Panthers missed 14 of 19 from the 3-point line and missed 9 of 22 free throws, but won the game with balance and a powerful second half. UNI shot 69.2% from the field in the second half. Noah Carter was a tough check, sinking 8 of 14 from the field, 3 of 5 at the free-throw line, and grabbing 12 boards to go with his 21 points.

Overall: D

Losers of five straight games and back at home against a winnable opponent, SIU flubbed the second half and fell 74-62. Carter, a sophomore forward who hit nine 3-pointers in the first game of the season, was too much for SIU to handle. The Salukis had no answer for him, at either end, and lost their sixth straight game. They are staring at a 1-7 start in the MVC if they lose Sunday. 

Box Score

NORTHERN IOWA 74, SIU 62

UNI;27;47;--;74

SIU;30;32;--;62

UNI (74) – Noah Carter 8-14 3-5 21, Austin Phyfe 2-5 3-3 7, Nate Heise 2-7 1-4 5, Trae Berhow 7-15 1-3 16, Bowen Born 5-8 5-7 17, Cole Henry 1-2 0-0 2, Goanar Mar 0-0 0-0 0, Tytan Anderson 3-5 0-0 6, James Betz 0-0 0-0 0, Drew Daniel 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 28-56 13-22 74.

SIU (62) – Kyler Filewich 4-6 2-6 10, Lance Jones 3-8 1-1 7, Ben Harvey 2-8 5-8 11, Steven Verplancken Jr. 2-4 0-0 6, Trent Brown 2-9 0-1 5, Dalton Banks 4-9 2-3 10, Anthony D'Avanzo 3-5 0-0 7, Jakolby Long 0-0 2-2 2, Eric Butler 0-1 0-0 0, Sekou Dembele 2-2 0-4 4. Totals: 22-52 12-25 62.

Halftime score - SIU 30, UNI 27. 3-Point Goals - UNI 5-19 (Carter 2-6, Phyfe 0-1, Heise 0-3, Berhow 1-6, Born 2-3), SIU 6-21 (Jones 0-2, Harvey 2-5, Verplancken 2-3, Brown 1-5, Banks 0-2, D'Avanzo 1-3, Butler 0-1). Team Fouls - UNI 21, SIU 20. Fouled out - Henry. Rebounds - UNI 44 (Phyfe 13, Carter 12), SIU 30 (Filewich 7). Assists - UNI 14, SIU 11. Turnovers - UNI 11, SIU 11. Records - UNI 5-10, 3-6 MVC; SIU 7-6, 1-6 MVC.

