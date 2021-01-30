Carter's 21 points lead UNI past SIU, 74-62

CARBONDALE — Noah Carter scored 12 of Northern Iowa's 18 points during an 20-7 run in the second half to rally the Panthers past SIU's men's basketball team Saturday, 74-62.

The Salukis (7-6, 1-6 Missouri Valley Conference) lost for only the second time this season after leading at the half, and dropped their sixth straight game. It was SIU's first loss after leading at the break since dropping an 84-72 game to Evansville at the Banterra Center in the second game of a two-day, two-game series. The Purple Aces needed a school-record 17 3-pointers to win.

UNI just needed Carter, first team all-conference forward Austin Phyfe, and freshman guard Bowen Born, who hit the dagger with just over two minutes to go.

Carter, a 6-foot-6 sophomore forward, scored 21 points to go with 12 rebounds, and did it in a variety of ways. His driving finger roll with 17:42 to play started an 20-7 Panthers run that turned a two-point deficit into a seven-point lead at the 11:31 mark. Carter added two 3-pointers, a putback after an offensive rebound and a post-up jumper along the right baseline during the run. Phyfe battled foul trouble, but finished UNI's first win over a Division I team since Jan. 10 against Bradley with seven points and 13 rebounds.