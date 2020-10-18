Central Arkansas rallies for 33-24 win at Missouri State

The two-play scoring drive made it a 33-24 contest, and Missouri State's last four drives of the night ended on punts or downs to close out what was an otherwise competitive game for the Bears. MSU out-gained UCA for the second time in two meetings this fall, 330-268, and also had the edge in first downs, 17-16.

In his long-awaited return to the lineup, Missouri State's Jeremiah Wilson gained 100 yards on 13 carries, including a 9-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. He became the first Bear to rush for 100 yards since Jason Randall vs. Northern Arizona on Sept. 15, 2018.

MSU starting quarterback Jaden Johnson was pulled in the second after a rough start that included a pair of interceptions and a fumble. He was 5-for-16 for 62 yards, including his return in the fourth quarter. Van Dyne was 7-for-13 for 92 yards and also threw two picks.

Standouts Jordan Murray (34 yards) and Damoriea Vick (50 yards) led MSU's receivers with three receptions apiece. Ferrin Manuleleua was MSU's catalyst on defense with 12 total stop, 2.0 tackles for loss and a sack. Titus Wall also contributed 9 tackles for Missouri State with a game-high 7 solo stops.