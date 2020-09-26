 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Central Arkansas scores 20 straight to beat Missouri State, 27-20
0 comments

Central Arkansas scores 20 straight to beat Missouri State, 27-20

{{featured_button_text}}
Missouri St Oklahoma Football

Missouri State quarterback Jaden Johnson (8) scrambles in the second half of an NCAA college football game Sept. 12 against No. 5 Oklahoma in Norman, Okla.

 Todd Hefferman

Central Arkansas scored 20 straight points, the last 14 off two non-offensive touchdowns, to defeat Missouri State 27-20 Saturday night.

Dre Matthews returned a MSU quarterback Jaden Johnson fumble 30 yards for a touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter to help UCA tie the game at 20. Hayden Ray's extra point tied the game with 14:48 to play, and UCA went ahead for good off Tyler Hudson's 57-yard punt return with 14:11 left.

MSU had two chances to tie or take the lead in the final seven minutes, but fell to 0-2 in coach Bobby Petrino's first season. The Bears previously lost to Oklahoma in their season opener.

MSU went up 20-7 with 8:49 to play in the third quarter off Jose Pizano's 31-yard field goal, but wasn't able to hold the lead. 

Breylin Smith completed a 7-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Hudson to pull UCA within one score. Ray's extra-point attempt went wide right.

 Johnson completed 25 of 44 passes for 249 yards but was sacked nine times. MSU had 20 first downs to UCA's 10, but rushed for only 42 yards and had to overcome 143 yards in penalties on 14 calls. MSU turned it over four times, as Johnson was intercepted once and the Bears lost three fumbles.

UCA turned it over twice in a sloppy game in Conway, Arkansas. UCA converted only 3 of 15 third downs and had only 177 yards of total offense, but rallied to win at home.

The two teams play again in Springfield, Missouri, on Oct. 17. Kickoff at Plaster Field is scheduled for 7 p.m. 

todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com

618-351-5087

On Twitter: @THefferman

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Meet Muila's mentor, Ed O'Neil

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News