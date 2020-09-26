Central Arkansas scores 20 straight to beat Missouri State, 27-20

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Central Arkansas scored 20 straight points, the last 14 off two non-offensive touchdowns, to defeat Missouri State 27-20 Saturday night.

Dre Matthews returned a MSU quarterback Jaden Johnson fumble 30 yards for a touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter to help UCA tie the game at 20. Hayden Ray's extra point tied the game with 14:48 to play, and UCA went ahead for good off Tyler Hudson's 57-yard punt return with 14:11 left.

MSU had two chances to tie or take the lead in the final seven minutes, but fell to 0-2 in coach Bobby Petrino's first season. The Bears previously lost to Oklahoma in their season opener.

MSU went up 20-7 with 8:49 to play in the third quarter off Jose Pizano's 31-yard field goal, but wasn't able to hold the lead.

Breylin Smith completed a 7-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Hudson to pull UCA within one score. Ray's extra-point attempt went wide right.

Johnson completed 25 of 44 passes for 249 yards but was sacked nine times. MSU had 20 first downs to UCA's 10, but rushed for only 42 yards and had to overcome 143 yards in penalties on 14 calls. MSU turned it over four times, as Johnson was intercepted once and the Bears lost three fumbles.