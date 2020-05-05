Chinn, Silvey take home top honors at 2020 Dawgspys

Softball outfielder Susie Baranski and swimmer Lucia Romero were the other candidates for female MVP. Baranski was seventh in the MVC in hitting when the season was canceled with a .400 average and was ninth in on-base percentage (.478). She reached base in 16 of SIU's 21 games and recorded multiple hits in eight. Romero, the MVC Freshman of the Year even though she joined the team during the spring semester, broke the league record in the 100 backstroke at the MVC championships with a time of 53.41 seconds. She set Saluki records in five events, the 50 free, 200 back, 200 free relay, 200 medley relay and the 400 medley relay.

Romero won the Dawgspy for Female Newcomer of the Year. Running back Javon Williams Jr., who scored 19 touchdowns last season for the 7-5 football team, was the Male Newcomer of the Year. Williams' 19 touchdowns tied Brandon Jacobs' 19 scores in 2004 for the fourth-most in school history in one season.

Infielder Ian Walters, the baseball team's leading hitter at .411 when the season ended, was the Male Spring Season MVP. Thrower Alexis Roberson, who qualified for the NCAA indoor championship in the weight throw, was the Female Spring Season MVP.

Barret Benson, the starting center for the men's basketball team, won the Jerry Kill Award, which goes to the most well-rounded male student-athlete. Candidates must have a GPA of 3.25 or above, make a "significant contribution" to their team and donate some of their time to community service. Jenny Jansen, an infielder for the softball team, won the Charlotte West Award, which goes to the most well-rounded female athlete.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.