Chinn, Silvey take home top honors at 2020 Dawgspys

CARBONDALE — Former safety Jeremy Chinn and junior guard Makenzie Silvey took home MVP honors in this year's Dawgspys, SIU's annual student-athlete awards that are typically awarded in person at the Banterra Center this time of year.
Saluki Athletics released the winners for the fourth annual awards on Friday via Twitter.
Chinn, the football team's first consensus All-American in six years, was the male MVP for the 2019-20 school year. The four-year starter was selected in the second round of the NFL draft by the Carolina Panthers. Chinn had 71 tackles, third-best on the team, last season. His four interceptions gave him 13 for his career, fifth-most in school history.
Freshman guard Marcus Domask, the freshman and newcomer of the year in the Missouri Valley Conference, and swimmer Adam Cernek were the other nominees for male MVP. Cernek, the Mid-American Conference Freshman of the Year and the Co-Swimmer of the Year, won the league championship in the 100 and 200-yard backstroke. The Slovakia native broke the school record in both events, winning the 100 in 47.64 seconds and the 200 in 1 minute, 44.29 seconds.
Silvey started all 29 games for the Saluki women's basketball team, averaging 14.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game. An all-conference honorable mention pick, the 5-foot-11 junior finished the shortened season in the top 15 in the MVC in six different categories, including seventh in scoring, fifth in 3-pointers per game (2.1), 14th in 3-point shooting (34.5%) and eighth in minutes per game (30.9).
Softball outfielder Susie Baranski and swimmer Lucia Romero were the other candidates for female MVP. Baranski was seventh in the MVC in hitting when the season was canceled with a .400 average and was ninth in on-base percentage (.478). She reached base in 16 of SIU's 21 games and recorded multiple hits in eight. Romero, the MVC Freshman of the Year even though she joined the team during the spring semester, broke the league record in the 100 backstroke at the MVC championships with a time of 53.41 seconds. She set Saluki records in five events, the 50 free, 200 back, 200 free relay, 200 medley relay and the 400 medley relay.
Romero won the Dawgspy for Female Newcomer of the Year. Running back Javon Williams Jr., who scored 19 touchdowns last season for the 7-5 football team, was the Male Newcomer of the Year. Williams' 19 touchdowns tied Brandon Jacobs' 19 scores in 2004 for the fourth-most in school history in one season.
Infielder Ian Walters, the baseball team's leading hitter at .411 when the season ended, was the Male Spring Season MVP. Thrower Alexis Roberson, who qualified for the NCAA indoor championship in the weight throw, was the Female Spring Season MVP.
Barret Benson, the starting center for the men's basketball team, won the Jerry Kill Award, which goes to the most well-rounded male student-athlete. Candidates must have a GPA of 3.25 or above, make a "significant contribution" to their team and donate some of their time to community service. Jenny Jansen, an infielder for the softball team, won the Charlotte West Award, which goes to the most well-rounded female athlete.
