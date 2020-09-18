College Athletics | COVID-19 Testing: Negative might not always mean negative

SIH now processes all the tests its facilities conduct, Biggs said, and may soon be able to read up to 1,000 tests a day.

The PCR test is known as a molecular test, according to the CDC. The rapid tests the Big Ten Conference hopes to use as it prepares to return to football next month screen for antigens, which are toxins or foreign substances which invoke an immune response from the body, such as antibodies. Antibody tests can show if you've been infected by the coronavirus before, but don't diagnose active infections.

The Big Ten did not identify exactly what test its 14 schools plan to use in a news release earlier this week announcing their return, but the league wants to use daily antigen tests and confirm any positive tests with a PCR test. Teams may very well use two PCR tests during the week, perhaps Monday and Thursday, and use a rapid test Friday, when they may have to travel. The NCAA's return to play guidelines want athletes to test 72 hours before their game.

However, with the five-day window of the virus building enough to even be detected in some people, sometimes even longer, an athlete could test negative all week and spread the virus on game day.