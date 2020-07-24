College Athletics | NCAA Board of Governors punts on decision for fall sports

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARBONDALE — The NCAA Board of Governors delayed a decision on fall sports, including football, at a meeting Friday.

The association's highest-ruling panel is scheduled to meet again Aug. 4, when it may provide further instruction on how, or if, college football will be played this fall. There is also a possibility the board could call off its fall championships, as cases of the coronavirus continued to rise in several states this week.

The Ohio Valley Conference announced earlier this week its teams would only play conference matches this fall in women's soccer and volleyball. Five FCS leagues have already said they will not play this fall, the Ivy League, Patriot League, MEAC, SWAC and CAA. Two CAA programs, James Madison and Elon, have said they want to play independently of the league this fall. The Missouri Valley Football Conference, where SIU competes, has not said what its fall plans will be.

Media Days for Valley Football are scheduled for Aug. 3-4. The league has four teams in the top 10 of the Athlon Sports preseason top-25 poll (SIU is at No. 19), led by three-time defending national champion North Dakota State. The Bison have won eight of the last nine FCS titles and are going for a four-peat.