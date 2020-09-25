College Athletics | NCAA council formally approves spring championships

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARBONDALE — The NCAA Board of Directors formally approved the dates and conditions for the delayed fall championships to take place next spring on Tuesday.

The first 16-team field for the FCS playoffs since 2009 will be selected on April 18. The top-four seeds will receive home games, with 11 automatic qualifiers and just five at-large bids. SIU, ranked 24th in the STATS Perform preseason top-25 poll this year, went 7-5 last season with a win over an FBS team and just missed the 24-team field. This year, the Salukis will certainly get their chance to prove they're worthy of one of those bids, as they have one top-25 team in their non-conference schedule (No. 25 Southeast Missouri State) and three top-10 teams in their league schedule (No. 3 Northern Iowa, No. 5 South Dakota State and No. 9 Illinois State).

The regular-season champion from the Missouri Valley Football Conference will receive one of the 11 automatic bids. The FCS national title game is scheduled sometime between May 14-16 (final date to be announced) in Frisco, Texas.