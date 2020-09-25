College Athletics | NCAA council formally approves spring championships

CARBONDALE — The NCAA Board of Directors formally approved the dates and conditions for the delayed fall championships to take place next spring on Tuesday.
The first 16-team field for the FCS playoffs since 2009 will be selected on April 18. The top-four seeds will receive home games, with 11 automatic qualifiers and just five at-large bids. SIU, ranked 24th in the STATS Perform preseason top-25 poll this year, went 7-5 last season with a win over an FBS team and just missed the 24-team field. This year, the Salukis will certainly get their chance to prove they're worthy of one of those bids, as they have one top-25 team in their non-conference schedule (No. 25 Southeast Missouri State) and three top-10 teams in their league schedule (No. 3 Northern Iowa, No. 5 South Dakota State and No. 9 Illinois State).
The regular-season champion from the Missouri Valley Football Conference will receive one of the 11 automatic bids. The FCS national title game is scheduled sometime between May 14-16 (final date to be announced) in Frisco, Texas.
The first spring championship, men's and women's cross country, will take place March 15 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. It is unclear how, or if, it will impact the NCAA indoor track and field championships that are scheduled March 12-13, or the outdoor track season. The cross country championship will feature 255 runners of each gender. The field will be selected March 6. Teams can begin competing Jan. 23, which could make for a frigid future.
The average high temperature in Carbondale, in January, is 41.7 degrees, according to Weather Atlas (weather-us.com). The average goes up to 46.9 degrees in February.
The women's volleyball championship, typically Thanksgiving weekend, will move to April 23-25 with a 48-team field. Teams can begin competing Jan. 22. The Division I Competition Oversight Committee, which helped plan the fall-to-spring championships with their respective sport committees, aimed for brackets about 75% of their normal sizes. The FCS playoff field is normally 24 teams. The volleyball championship is normally 64 teams.
"The plan sent to us by the Division I Council provides the maximum number of opportunities to fall student-athletes to participate in NCAA championships while still being fiscally responsible," said acting board chair Denise Trauth, president at Texas State, in a news release. "We look forward to the spring, understanding things will look a little different but knowing the competitions will be just as meaningful as in normal circumstances."
The NCAA women's soccer championship field of 48 teams will be selected April 4, with the championship scheduled May 13-17. SIU's first season in the Missouri Valley Conference, originally scheduled for this fall, could begin as early as Feb. 3. Neither the Salukis, nor the Valley, have released their updated spring schedule as of yet.
Contests conducted in the fall term, like SIU's football game against SEMO, will count toward selection into that respective sport's championship. Sport committees are encouraged to consider all data available to them at the time of selections.
The oversight committees may revisit this topic "if conditions warrant" closer to the time next spring the fall sports start again.
