College Football | Big 12 Conference stays in ring, will start Sept. 2

The Big Ten Conference and the Pac-12 announced Tuesday they were calling off fall sports for 2020 and concentrating on how they could possibly compete next spring. The Big 12, ACC and SEC are still pushing to play this fall, so far. SIU's football team is watching the developments closely this week, as it has an Aug. 29 game scheduled at Big 12 member Kansas that carries a $300,000 payout.

It is not clear if anybody that plays in those three games, as an example, would be eligible to compete next spring, or if they would be eligible for only some of them, or neither. There will be no FCS playoffs this fall, as the number of eligible teams for the postseason fell below 50%, which was one of the stipulations by the NCAA Board of Governors to have a playoff, but there could be next spring. The association has given no indication of if the three Power Five conferences would compete for their own national championship this fall, if they go ahead with a schedule, and then another one next spring. The NCAA also hasn't addressed if any fifth-year seniors who graduate in December will have to take any classes in order to compete next spring.