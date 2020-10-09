College Football | MVFC Financials: NDSU wins there, too, by a surprising margin

"There's never been a blueprint for anything like this. We're kind of taking everything in stride a little bit," Larsen said. "I think we actually have looked at a lot of the ways that we do things. Right now we're very fortunate that we have a loyal fanbase that supports our football program, and I don't see that financial model going away, per se. You hope that a pandemic is one time, and we don't have to ever deal with again, but I think we're always going to look to diversify revenue coming into our department."

NDSU's media rights contracts paid nearly a half million dollars in 2018-19. Most of that money came from the radio network and the program's contract with NBC Fargo, the only major network to air MVFC games. The Bison recently joined the Salukis and Northern Iowa, among others, in signing a media rights deal with Learfield Sports, which will be heavily involved in renegotiating when the contract with NBC Fargo ends after this season.