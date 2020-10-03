College Football | Top-ranked NDSU wins 38th straight, tops Central Arkansas 39-28

Trey Lance threw two touchdown passes and ran for two more to lead top-ranked North Dakota State past 11th-ranked Central Arkansas 39-28 Saturday at the Fargodome.

Lance, the first freshman or redshirt freshman to ever win the Walter Payton Award last season, put the Bison (1-0) ahead to stay with a 23-yard touchdown pass to sophomore fullback Hunter Luepke. Lance's pass helped NDSU go up 32-28 with 7:35 left. The Bison got it back with just over six minutes to play, and went all the way down the field, culminating in Luepke's 13-yard touchdown run with 1:51 left.

Luepke rushed for 27 yards on two carries and caught two passes for 29 yards in NDSU's only game this fall. Lance completed 15 of 30 passes for 149 yards and the two scores. He was intercepted for the first time in his career. Lance was also the Bison's leading rusher Saturday, earning 143 yards on 15 carries.

NDSU had to overcome three touchdown passes from Central Arkansas quarterback Breylin Smith. Smith completed 25 of 38 passes and put the Bears (2-2) up 28-25 with an 11-yard touchdown pass to Lujuan Winningham. Winningham caught four passes for 55 yards and two scores on the day.