College Men's Basketball | A quick look at the Missouri Valley Conference

BRADLEY BRAVES (23-11 2019-20, 11-7 MVC, tied for third place, won MVC Tournament)
Coach: Brian Wardle (81-86 at BU, sixth season, 176-151 overall)
Returning starters: F Elijah Childs (14.8 ppg., 8.7 rpg., 49.8% FG, 30 blocks), G Danya Kingsby (7.2 ppg., 2.8 rpg., 68 assists, 59 turnovers)
Big additions: G Terry Nolan Jr., G Kevin McAdoo, F Rienk Mast, G Sean East II
Big losses: PG Darrell Brown, C Koch Bar, G Nate Kennell
DRAKE BULLDOGS (20-14, 8-10 MVC, eighth place)
Coach: Darian DeVries (44-24 at DU, third season, 44-24 overall)
Returning starters: G Roman Penn (12 ppg., 4.7 rpg., 192 assists, 83 turnovers, 43 steals, MVC All-Newcomer Team), G D.J. Wilkins (8.9 ppg, 2.9 rpg.), G Jonah Jackson (6 ppg., 0.7 rpg., 66-166 3s, 39.8% 3PT), F Tremell Murphy (5 ppg., 3.4 rpg., started five games before left knee injury)
Big additions: G ShanQuan Hemphill, F Issa Samake, F Darnell Brodie
Big losses: C Liam Robbins, F Anthony Murphy, F Antonio Pilipovic
EVANSVILLE PURPLE ACES (9-23, 0-18 MVC, 10th place)
Coach: Todd Lickliter (0-13 at UE, second season, 218-168 overall)
Returning starters: G/F Sam Cunliffe (11.2 ppg., 4.1 rpg.), G Jawaun Newton (5.5 ppg., 2.8 rpg.),
Big additions: G Emmette Page, F Iyen Enaruna, F Alex Matthews, G Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander, G Samari Curtis
Big losses: F DeAndre Williams, G K.J. Riley, F John Hall
ILLINOIS STATE REDBIRDS (10-21, 5-13 MVC, ninth place)
Coach: Dan Muller (149-117 at ISU, ninth season, 149-117 overall)
Returning starters: F Keith Fisher III (9.6 ppg., 6 rpg.), G D.J. Horne (8.7 ppg., 3.1 rpg.)
Big additions: F Dusan Mahorcic, F Alex Kotov, G Josiah Strong, G Emon Washington
Big losses: G Zach Copeland, G Jaycee Hillsman, F Rey Idowu
INDIANA STATE SYCAMORES (18-12, 11-7 MVC, tied for third place)
Coach: Greg Lansing (166-154 at ISU, 11th season, 166-154 overall)
Returning starters: G Tyreke Key (15.6 ppg., 4.6 rpg., 44.9% FG, 84.6% FT), F Jake LaRavia (9.4 ppg., 5.9 rpg., 52.9% FG), F Tre Williams (7.2 ppg., 4.2 rpg., 54.7% FG), G Cooper Neese (7.3 ppg., 2.5 rpg.)
Big additions: F Kailes Stephens, C Ndongo Ndaw, G Tobias Howard Jr., G Randy Miller Jr.
Big losses: G Jordan Barnes, C Bronson Kessinger, G Christian Williams
LOYOLA RAMBLERS (21-11, 13-5 MVC, second place)
Coach: Porter Moser (162-136 at LU, 10th season, 267-237 overall)
Returning starters: C Cameron Krutwig (15.1 ppg., 8.1 rpg., 4.2 apg., 56.3% FG), G/F Tate Hall (12.7 ppg., 3.9 rpg., 47.8% FG, 42.6% 3PT), G Keith Clemons (10.4 ppg., 1.7 rpg., 45.7% 3PT), G Lucas Williamson (9 ppg., 3.3 rpg., 49 steals), F Aher Uguak (5.7 ppg., 3.9 rpg., 51.7% FG)
Big additions: G Baylor Hebb, G Braden Norris, G Cooper Kaifes back from injury (MVC All-Freshman Team 2019)
Big losses: G Jalon Pipkins
MISSOURI STATE BEARS (16-17, 9-9 MVC, tied for sixth place)
Coach: Dana Ford (32-22 at MSU, third season, 89-98 overall)
Returning starters: F Gaige Prim (13.7 ppg., 4.9 rpg., 49.3% FG), G Ja'Monta Black (3.2 ppg., 1.7 rpg.)
Big additions: G Demarcus Sharp, G/F Keaton Hervey, F Nic Tata, F Melvyn Ebonkoli
Big losses: G Keandre Cook, F Tulio Da Silva, F Lamont West, G Ross Owens, G/F Josh Hall
NORTHERN IOWA PANTHERS (25-6, 14-4 MVC, first place)
Coach: Ben Jacobson (291-174 at UNI, 15th season, 291-174 overall)
Returning starters: G A.J. Green (MVC Player of the Year, 19.7 ppg., 3 rpg., 41.6% FG, 39.1% 3PT, 91.7% FT), G Trae Berhow (12.5 ppg., 5.7 rpg., 49.8% FG, 44.6% 3PT, 83.6% FT), F Austin Phyfe (11.2 ppg., 8.2 rpg., 67.1% FG)
Big additions: G Bowen Born, F Cole Henry, F Tytan Anderson
Big losses: G Isaiah Brown (MVC Defensive Player of the Year), G Spencer Haldeman, F Luke McDonnell, C Justin Dahl
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS SALUKIS (16-16, 10-8 MVC, fifth place)
Coach: Bryan Mullins (16-16 at SIU, second season, 16-16 overall)
Returning starters: G Marcus Domask (MVC Newcomer and Freshman of the Year, 13.6 ppg., 5.2 rpg., 54 3s, 39.7% 3PT), G Lance Jones (9.3 ppg., 2.9 rpg., 31 steals, 79 assists, 88 turnovers)
Big additions: F J.D. Muila, F Anthony D'Avanzo, G Ben Harvey, G Jakolby Long, F Kyler Filewich
Big losses: G Eric McGill, G Aaron Cook, C Barret Benson, G Ronnie Suggs
VALPARAISO CRUSADERS (19-16, 9-9 MVC, tied for sixth place)
Coach: Matt Lottich (73-60 at VU, fifth season, 73-60 overall)
Returning starters: G/F Donovan Clay (MVC All-Freshman Team, 9.4 ppg., 4.6 rpg., 36 blocks, 45.2% FG), F Mileek McMillan (8.8 ppg., 3.2 rpg., 46.3% FG), G Daniel Sackey (6.3 ppg., 2.5 rpg., 121 assists, 70 turnovers, 35 steals), G Nick Robinson (6.2 ppg., 3.9 rpg.)
Big additions: G Goodnews Kpegeol, G Sheldon Edwards, F Jacob Ognacevic
Big losses: G Javon Freeman-Liberty, G/F John Kiser, G/F Ryan Fazekas
