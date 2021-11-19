Colorado State beats Bradley in the Paradise Jam opener

ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands — Colorado State opened the door in the final three minutes of its Paradise Jam opener against Bradley, but the reps from the Missouri Valley Conference couldn't find its way through.

Up 59-54 with just over three minutes to play, the Rams were called for a technical foul and turned it over twice, but the Braves missed the free throw and couldn't get much closer. Terry Roberts' jumper in the final minute got Bradley within two, but John Tonje turned a baseline pass into a dunk and the Mountain West Conference favorites rode David Roddy's game-high 30 points to a 66-60 win.

The Rams (4-0) will meet Creighton (4-0) in Sunday's tournament semifinals at 4:45 p.m. Central Time. Bradley (1-4) will play Brown (3-2) Saturday at 2:15 p.m. in the losers' bracket.

Roddy had seven points at the break, but attacked every chance he got to start the second half. The 6-foot-6, 255-pound junior forward scored the Rams' first four points and put up eight during a 10-4 run that gave Colorado State its first lead of the second half at 38-37. Roddy, a preseason all-conference pick in the MWC, made 10 of 14 from the field and 10 of 13 at the free-throw line. He ended the game by switching on a screen and blocking Roberts' 3-point attempt on the right side of the arc. Roddy's nine boards were also a game-high.

Roberts had a career-high 24 for the Braves, who had 15 turnovers but outrebounded Colorado State 40-34. Ja'Shon Henry added 10 and Ville Tahvanainen also had 10. Forward Rienk Mast went 2 of 11 from the field, missing all six of his 3-point attempts, and finished with four points and five boards in just over 28 minutes

Henry scored two of his eight first-half points to break an 18-all tie with 4:55 left in the first half. His jumper over Roddy put the Braves up 22-19, and they extended the lead to as much as eight during a 9-1 run. Malevy Leons, the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Two-Year Junior College Player of the Year, converted a three-point play during the run that put Bradley up 27-19 in the final minute of the half.

Henry's eight points led Bradley at the half. Roberts had six. The Braves missed 7 of 8 3-point attempts and shot just 11 of 34 from the field in the first half (32.4%), but held CSU to 24% shooting (6 of 25). The Rams missed 7 of 10 3s and got seven points from Roddy.

CREIGHTON 78, BROWN 57: Creighton made 5 of 9 from the 3-point line in a 46-point first half to blow out Brown in the tournament's second game. The Bluejays missed their only five attempts from deep in the second half, but put five players in double figures in their fourth win of the season.

Center Ryan Kalkbrenner had 19 points and five boards, forward Arthur Kaluma and guard Alex O'Connell had 13 points and five rebounds, and forward Ryan Hawkins added 15 points. Creighton scored 25 of its 78 points in transition.

Kino Lilly Jr. led the Bears out of the Ivy League with 12 points off the bench. Brown's starting three guards combined to go 7 of 20 from the field.

NORTHEASTERN 71, DUQUESNE 55: Shaquille Walters scored a game-high 21 points to lead Northeastern to the first upset of the tournament, a commanding win over the Dukes of the Atlantic-10. The 6-6 Walters made 7 of 10 from the field, including all three of his 3-point attempts, and 4 of 7 at the free-throw line to lead the Huskies (2-2).

Nikola Djogo added nine points and a team-high eight boards for Northeastern, which won its first game of the season earlier this week, 49-48, at home against Boston University. The Huskies, the only team in the tournament field that has played two road games, lost by seven at Colgate and by 19 at Georgia State. Northeastern shot a staggering 60% from the field (27 of 45), including 7 of 16 from the 3-point line.

Amir "Primo" Spears had 15 points for Duquesne (1-3). Tre Williams, a 6-7 center that played his first two seasons at Indiana State, had 11 points and 11 boards for the Dukes.

