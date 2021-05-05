Coupet excited to bring Chicago grit to Salukis

"The only way for me to get on the floor, in my early years in college, was to play the 4, the 4 man, because that was the only spot that had minutes, so I always knew how to adapt to different positions," he said. "From there, I knew if I wanted to take my game to another level and be a professional, I would have to show, all in all, that I'm a guard, open floor-type of player."

SIU went 12-14 overall and 5-13 in the Missouri Valley Conference last season (ninth place). The Salukis played the entire season without one of their top recruits, junior college transfer forward J.D. Muila, who tore his meniscus, and most of it without leading scorer and second-leading rebounder Marcus Domask. Domask, the 2020 MVC Newcomer and Freshman of the Year, suffered a foot injury in late December and sat out the rest of the season after the first 10 games to try to recover. The 6-6 forward never returned but is hopeful to be back to 100% by this summer.

The Salukis return all five starters from last season, third-year guards Lance Jones (13.4 points per game), Trent Brown (6.9 ppg., 38.9% from the 3-point line) and Steven Verplancken Jr. (7 ppg., 2.6 rebounds per game), third-year forward Domask, graduate forward Anthony D'Avanzo (7.5 ppg., 3.5 rpg.) and fourth-year guard Ben Harvey (9.7 ppg., 3.7 rpg.). Verplancken and Harvey both started 16 of 26 games last season.

Coupet joins a talented recruiting class that includes Mundelein High School center Scottie Ebube, Niles Notre Dame High School forward Troy D'Amico and guard Foster Wonders, the Upper Peninsula's all-time leading scorer at Iron Mountain (Michigan) High School. Ebube and D'Amico are both ranked in the top 20 in Illinois, and Wonders finished second in the voting for Michigan Mr. Basketball.

