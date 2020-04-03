COVID-19 stalled Saluki Volleyball's productive spring

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CARBONDALE — The SIU volleyball team was in the middle of its first spring season under coach Ed Allen when COVID-19 shut everything down in mid-March.

In this interview from SIUSalukis.com, Allen talks about the progress his team made in his first season and how he and his staff have tried to recruit remotely.

You guys were in the midst of the spring season when all of the COVID-19 news broke. What were your thoughts on how the team was progressing through the spring?

We were in the middle of an extremely productive spring where the majority of the work was being spent in individual skill development. Many of our players were making significant strides at their respective positions. Team chemistry was continuing to improve and we were conducting ourselves professionally. This team has grown tremendously and continues to bring their best version of themselves to the gym each day!

The COVID-19 related shutdown came during one of NCAA Volleyball's four contact periods: Feb. 14-April 30. With all in-person recruiting on hold until at least May, how has this changed the way in which you are recruiting student-athletes?