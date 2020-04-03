COVID-19 stalled Saluki Volleyball's productive spring

CARBONDALE — The SIU volleyball team was in the middle of its first spring season under coach Ed Allen when COVID-19 shut everything down in mid-March.
In this interview from SIUSalukis.com, Allen talks about the progress his team made in his first season and how he and his staff have tried to recruit remotely.
You guys were in the midst of the spring season when all of the COVID-19 news broke. What were your thoughts on how the team was progressing through the spring?
We were in the middle of an extremely productive spring where the majority of the work was being spent in individual skill development. Many of our players were making significant strides at their respective positions. Team chemistry was continuing to improve and we were conducting ourselves professionally. This team has grown tremendously and continues to bring their best version of themselves to the gym each day!
The COVID-19 related shutdown came during one of NCAA Volleyball's four contact periods: Feb. 14-April 30. With all in-person recruiting on hold until at least May, how has this changed the way in which you are recruiting student-athletes?
This is one of the most interesting times in my 29 years as a head coach. This is normally a time when we are wide open both from a recruiting standpoint as well as from a player development perspective. I have very much enjoyed the new legislation that has cut down on contact opportunities prior to high school athlete's junior year and this has slowed it even more. We may actually end up with more players that commit to universities as seniors in high school, much like the way that it was 25 years ago.
It is tough to secure commitments from players that still need to experience campus. I've personally been able to spend more time watching the video that we have collected of our recruits. I think it could be a very positive break for many junior players as the club season can get grueling.
What are you doing now with your time? How is it working from home?
Working from home would be great if I were the boss — I have my list of things to accomplish and a list that my wife has put together! I have been trying to stay in touch with our players weekly. Checking on the state of their families as well as their progress, academically. This is a great time for our players to further their understanding of the game as well as evaluate video of their past performances.
