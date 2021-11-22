Creighton leads SIU 32-28 at the break in third-place game

ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands — Ryan Nembhard's floater in the lane lifted Creighton's men's basketball team to a 32-28 halftime lead over SIU Monday night in the first meeting between the two former league rivals in eight years.

Nembhard, the Big East Conference freshman of the week this week, scored eight points on 4-of-6 shooting and added two assists and two steals in the opening 20 minutes at the University of the Virgin Islands Sports & Fitness Center. Forward KeyShawn Feazell also had nine for the Bluejays, and forward Ryan Hawkins added eight. Lance Jones' nine points led SIU at the break.

Both teams started off slow trying to figure each other out in their first meeting since 2013. SIU missed five of its first seven shots but didn't turn it over in the first five minutes, and Creighton missed six of its first eight.

Kyler Filewich's two free throws put the Salukis ahead 7-4 with 13:18 left in the half. Creighton took off on a 7-0 run after Nembhard drove by his man and laid it up. Feazell followed with a three-point play, sinking a short hook shot from the right block and drawing the foul on Anthony D'Avanzo. Nembhard got by his man and found Feazell for a one-handed slam and an 11-7 lead, but the Salukis finally found some offensive rhythm out of the under-12 timeout.

Jones hit a floater in the lane and pulled SIU within two with another layup. Steven Verplancken Jr. canned a 3-pointer from the corner off Dalton Banks' pass for a 14-13 Salukis lead. SIU went 2 of 7 from the 3-point line in the opening half and 11 of 26 from the field (42.3%).

Creighton, which entered with all five starters averaging double figures, sank 14 of 30 (46.7%). Hawkins hit two of the Bluejays' three 3-pointers.

