Dallas Baptist beats Indiana State in 11 innings for MVC title

CARBONDALE — Dallas Baptist had to do it twice, but, ultimately got to create the championship dogpile Sunday at "Itchy" Jones Stadium.

The top-seeded Patriots thought they won the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament in the 10th inning against Indiana State after turning what first appeared to be a game-ending double play, but had to go back into their dugout to await an instant replay review. Officials ruled Sycamore second baseman Josue Urdaneta beat out the relay throw from shortstop Blayne Jones to first, and ISU lived to take another at-bat. Leading 7-6, DBU put in ace Dominic Hamel to try to get the last out, but ISU's Jordan Schaffer fouled off an 0-2 pitch and drove his 1-2 delivery into left field to tie the game.

The Patriots (37-15) regrouped to push five runs across in the top of the 11th, and held on for a 12-8 win for their third Valley Tournament title. Right-hander Cole Reeves got Sean Ross to fly out with a man on to end it, which set off an even bigger dogpile near the mound than the first one. Tournament MVP Jace Grady went 4 for 6 with two home runs and three RBIs, and DBU took advantage of a season-worst five errors by the Sycamores (30-19) to win the first league tournament in Carbondale since 1986.

