Dallas Baptist beats Indiana State in 11 innings for MVC title

CARBONDALE — Dallas Baptist had to do it twice, but, ultimately got to create the championship dogpile Sunday at "Itchy" Jones Stadium.
The top-seeded Patriots thought they won the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament in the 10th inning against Indiana State after turning what first appeared to be a game-ending double play, but had to go back into their dugout to await an instant replay review. Officials ruled Sycamore second baseman Josue Urdaneta beat out the relay throw from shortstop Blayne Jones to first, and ISU lived to take another at-bat. Leading 7-6, DBU put in ace Dominic Hamel to try to get the last out, but ISU's Jordan Schaffer fouled off an 0-2 pitch and drove his 1-2 delivery into left field to tie the game.
The Patriots (37-15) regrouped to push five runs across in the top of the 11th, and held on for a 12-8 win for their third Valley Tournament title. Right-hander Cole Reeves got Sean Ross to fly out with a man on to end it, which set off an even bigger dogpile near the mound than the first one. Tournament MVP Jace Grady went 4 for 6 with two home runs and three RBIs, and DBU took advantage of a season-worst five errors by the Sycamores (30-19) to win the first league tournament in Carbondale since 1986.
Second baseman Jackson Glenn, the MVC Player of the Year, Jones, outfielder River Town and starting pitcher Luke Eldred joined Grady on the All-Tournament Team. Schaffer, outfielder Ellison Hanna II and starting pitcher Geremy Guerrero made it for ISU, which was going for the fourth repeat championship in league history. The Sycamores beat DBU twice to win the 2019 tournament title and were trying to become the first team since the Patriots in 2016-17 to repeat.
With an RPI of 30 entering Sunday's tournament finale, ISU is hopeful of an at-large bid to the NCAA regionals. Since 1981, the Valley has gotten multiple teams into the NCAA regionals 26 times, including five of the last six tournaments. The league got three teams into the field seven times, including 2012, 2015 and 2019.
The field of 64 for the 2021 NCAA championship will be announced live on ESPN2 at 11 a.m. Monday. Fans can also stream it on the WatchESPN mobile app. The 64 teams will be placed in four-team regions, with teams seeded 1 through 4, in a double-elimination tournament.
Hamel (12-2), ironically, got the win for DBU after getting one out in the 10th. Connor Fenlong, ISU's third pitcher, took the loss after allowing three runs off two hits in 1 2/3 innings.
The game, the longest one for the MVC title since Creighton and Wichita State went 12 innings in 2007 before the Bluejays won, featured 20 runs, 30 hits and six errors. ISU left a staggering 20 men on base, a tournament record. DBU left six men on base.
