Dallas Baptist picked to win MVC baseball title, Salukis 6th

ST. LOUIS — Dallas Baptist, which returns a host of key position players and pitchers from last year's brief season, was tabbed as the unanimous league favorite in the annual coaches' preseason baseball poll.
The Patriots tallied 64 points in the poll, which was released Wednesday, to outdistance second-place pick Illinois State (53 points) by 11 points. Missouri State (42 points) finished third, followed by Indiana State (37 points), Bradley (31) and Southern Illinois (27). Evansville was seventh with 21 points, and Valparaiso was eighth with nine.
Twenty-eight of the 31 players on SIU’s 2021 roster are at least three years out of high school. The Salukis added an all-junior college recruiting class — one that Perfect Game ranked in the top-25 nationally — to last year’s veteran team that was, even then, nearly 70% juniors and seniors. The Salukis had won five straight games when the season ended, and finished 12-6.
SIU coach Lance Rhodes enters his second year and returns his top-five hitters, his top-two bullpen arms, and two of his main weekend starters from the 2020 season, senior lefty Brad Harrison (0-0, 3.00 ERA) and freshman Mitchell Jackson (0-1, 3.06 ERA).
In the 18-game shortened 2020 season, SIU had two players hitting over .400 for the season. Evan Martin, who was named a Freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball, hit .429 in 21 ABs. Ian Walters was one of the best players in the nation through mid-March, slashing .411/.516/.562 with 10 stolen bases before the season was cut short. Walters’ 30 hits ranked second in the nation last season.
Walters and senior shortstop Nick Neville (.361, five doubles, one triple, two home runs, 16 RBIs) were named to the 14-player preseason team.
DBU returns all three pitchers from their weekend rotation in Ray Gaither, Dominic Hamel, and Chandler Arnold. The trio combined to strike out 72 batters in 59.2 innings. The Patriots’ Jeffrey David became the program’s 13th Freshman All-American last year in the program’s Division I era dating back to 2004. David finished the shortened-season ranked in the top 10 in the league in five offensive categories, including fifth in hits (20), sixth in RBIs (15), eighth in both batting average (.351) and total bases (30), and 10th in doubles (4).
DBU will open the season ranked No. 24 in the Collegiate Baseball preseason top 25 poll and has reached the NCAA regionals six straight years.
DBU's Blayne Jones was named a second team preseason All-American by Collegiate Baseball. Jones, a junior shortstop from Muenster, Texas, hit .286 in 2020 and led the Patriots in home runs (5), RBIs (16), and slugging percentage (.619). He was not named to the MVC Preseason Team, but David and redshirt freshman catcher/outfielder Ryan Wrobleski were.