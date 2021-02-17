Dallas Baptist picked to win MVC baseball title, Salukis 6th

ST. LOUIS — Dallas Baptist, which returns a host of key position players and pitchers from last year's brief season, was tabbed as the unanimous league favorite in the annual coaches' preseason baseball poll.

The Patriots tallied 64 points in the poll, which was released Wednesday, to outdistance second-place pick Illinois State (53 points) by 11 points. Missouri State (42 points) finished third, followed by Indiana State (37 points), Bradley (31) and Southern Illinois (27). Evansville was seventh with 21 points, and Valparaiso was eighth with nine.

Twenty-eight of the 31 players on SIU’s 2021 roster are at least three years out of high school. The Salukis added an all-junior college recruiting class — one that Perfect Game ranked in the top-25 nationally — to last year’s veteran team that was, even then, nearly 70% juniors and seniors. The Salukis had won five straight games when the season ended, and finished 12-6.

SIU coach Lance Rhodes enters his second year and returns his top-five hitters, his top-two bullpen arms, and two of his main weekend starters from the 2020 season, senior lefty Brad Harrison (0-0, 3.00 ERA) and freshman Mitchell Jackson (0-1, 3.06 ERA).