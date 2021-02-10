D'Avanzo's 9 points lead SIU at the half; Salukis trail MSU 24-21

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Keaton Hervey's six points led Missouri State to a hard-fought halftime lead over SIU's men's basketball team Wednesday at JQH Arena.

In a half neither team shot over 39% from the field, Hervey's two free throws in the last minute pushed the Bears ahead three. Three other MSU players had four points each, forward Gaige Prim, guard Demarcus Sharp and Isiaih Mosley, the Missouri Valley Conference's leading scorer who missed 5 of 7 from the field in the first half.

Anthony D'Avanzo picked up the slack for starting center Kyler Filewich, who left the game in the opening minute after getting called for two quick fouls. Filewich didn't return the rest of the half, as the Salukis held MSU to 10 of 26 from the field (38.5%) and got points from six different players. D'Avanzo canned an early 3-pointer and converted 4 of 5 from the field in just over 12 minutes. His only miss was a wide-open layup from the left side.

Ben Harvey scored four more for SIU, which is going for its first winning streak since winning its first seven games of the season. Lance Jones went 0 of 7 from the field and scored his only point of the first half at the free-throw line, splitting a pair. The Salukis led 13-12 with 6:51 to go in the half, but gave up a 3-pointer to Ja'Monta Black and never led again the rest of the way.

D'Avanzo's hook over MSU's Jared Ridder pulled the Salukis within one, 20-19 with 2:33 to go, but they were never able to take the lead again.

