D'Avanzo's newfound 3-point shot changed his game

CARBONDALE — Anthony D'Avanzo shot over 57% from the field his first two seasons at Lewis University, but focused on expanding his game in a big way after his sophomore year.
An ankle injury ended his sophomore season after just eight games, but the 6-foot-8, 205-pound forward found the time to expand his range. He took the only three 3-point attempts of his college career as a junior, but felt confident enough to let it fly 138 times last season in 28 starts. D'Avanzo sank 55, the most on the team (39.9%), and turned into a completely different weapon for the Division II Flyers.
"The summer after my sophomore year was really the first time I had to work on my game," D'Avanzo said. "I was really able to do what I needed to do to become a better player, and I think it really showed. It changed my game a lot, just being able to stretch the floor and stretch the defense."
D'Avanzo, who verbally committed to SIU on Sunday, made three or more triples 11 times for the 13-15 squad. He scored 25 points in a win over St. Francis, one of eight 20-point games, and had 19 points five other times. D'Avanzo will be a graduate transfer for the Salukis, and be immediately eligible for the 2020-21 season as long as he completes his undergraduate degree in business marketing next month.
Off the glass, D'Avanzo grabbed a team-high 8.4 rebounds per game. He had double-digit boards eight times. No other Flyer averaged more than 4.2 rebounds per game. D'Avanzo was one of four double-digit scorers on the squad.
"Obviously, it wasn't a great year for us as a team, but, individually, I thought I had a really solid year, and I had great teammates with that, that supported me through that season," D'Avanzo said.
When he officially signs with the Salukis, he'll join Indian Hills (Iowa) Community College forward J.D. Muila and Glenville State (West Virginia) College guard Steve Verplancken in their 2020 spring class. SIU coach Bryan Mullins signed two incoming freshman guards last November, Dalton Banks from Eau Claire (Wisconsin) North High School and Eric Butler of Orlando Christian High School.
D'Avanzo's addition will leave Mullins with three scholarships left for the upcoming season.
D'Avanzo's brother went to SIU, but he really formed a connection with the men's basketball program through assistant coach Pat Monaghan, and then Mullins. Monaghan was one of the first coaches to reach out to him when he put his name into the transfer portal.
"My goal as a basketball player, overall, is to be the best player I can be, and I think I can do that playing against better competition at the D-I level," D'Avanzo said.
D'Avanzo chose SIU over offers from DePaul and Drake, his other two finalists. He said he felt a kinship with the Salukis and their immediate goals. SIU returns just two starters off last season's 16-16 squad, but one of them is freshman guard Marcus Domask, who was named Missouri Valley Conference Freshman of the Year and Newcomer of the Year. Freshman guard Lance Jones (9.3 ppg., 2.9 rpg., 74 assists) started 26 of 32 games. The Salukis also return Eastern Illinois transfer Ben Harvey, who sat out last season, freshman guard Trent Brown (32 games, 20.6 minutes per game), redshirt freshman forward Sekou Dembele and walk-on forward Will Keller.
"I feel like I'll fit really well," D'Avanzo said. "They all seem like they have a similar mindset as me, in that they want to win. They want to get better every day, and that's something I'm really looking forward to."
todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com
618-351-5087
On Twitter: @THefferman
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!