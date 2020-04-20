D'Avanzo's newfound 3-point shot changed his game

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CARBONDALE — Anthony D'Avanzo shot over 57% from the field his first two seasons at Lewis University, but focused on expanding his game in a big way after his sophomore year.

An ankle injury ended his sophomore season after just eight games, but the 6-foot-8, 205-pound forward found the time to expand his range. He took the only three 3-point attempts of his college career as a junior, but felt confident enough to let it fly 138 times last season in 28 starts. D'Avanzo sank 55, the most on the team (39.9%), and turned into a completely different weapon for the Division II Flyers.

"The summer after my sophomore year was really the first time I had to work on my game," D'Avanzo said. "I was really able to do what I needed to do to become a better player, and I think it really showed. It changed my game a lot, just being able to stretch the floor and stretch the defense."

D'Avanzo, who verbally committed to SIU on Sunday, made three or more triples 11 times for the 13-15 squad. He scored 25 points in a win over St. Francis, one of eight 20-point games, and had 19 points five other times. D'Avanzo will be a graduate transfer for the Salukis, and be immediately eligible for the 2020-21 season as long as he completes his undergraduate degree in business marketing next month.