Davidson picked to win Pioneer League, Dayton 4th

The Flyers, who went 8-3 overall and 6-2 in the league in 2019, did not play in 2020. Dayton received 62 points, five behind third-place Drake and three points ahead of fifth-place Presbyterian. Davidson, the defending champion from 2019, was the preseason favorite in the coaches poll.

The league's preseason team is expected to be announced Wednesday. Flyers senior safety Brandon Easterling and junior running back Jake Chisholm, both team captains and Stats Perform Preseason All-Americans in 2020, should be on it. Easterling was a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award, which goes to the top defensive player in the FCS, in 2019. He led the FCS in solo tackles per game (7.5) and was second in total tackles per game (12.7). Chisholm led the country in all-purpose yards as a sophomore in 2019, averaging 204.3 yards per game. He finished the season with five straight 100-yard rushing games.