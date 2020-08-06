Dembele back on the court for Saluki Basketball

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARBONDALE — Sekou Dembele is back on the court with SIU's men's basketball team, but the third-year sophomore forward is not practicing with contact, according to coach Bryan Mullins.

Dembele, a 6-foot-7, 230-pound power forward, broke the tibia in his left leg at Bradley on Jan. 11 and missed the rest of the season. He had surgery to repair it and began rehabbing shortly after the procedure. Mullins said Dembele is on pace to return in time for the 2020-21 season, but, just like the rest of the squad, has spent most of the team's early workouts just getting back in basketball shape.

"We've done all small groups, skill workouts. Really just trying to get the guys physically ready," said Mullins, who was the runner-up for the Missouri Valley Conference Coach of the Year Award in his first season as his alma mater's head basketball coach. "It's been four, five months where these guys haven't had consistent facilities to work out in, and it's the first time in their lives it's been this long of a time stretch for them. We know the season isn't starting next week, or in a month. We know we have a couple months before the season starts, so, phsyically, we've gotta get them ready by the end of November so we can have regular practices at a high level."