Dembele back on the court for Saluki Basketball

CARBONDALE — Sekou Dembele is back on the court with SIU's men's basketball team, but the third-year sophomore forward is not practicing with contact, according to coach Bryan Mullins.
Dembele, a 6-foot-7, 230-pound power forward, broke the tibia in his left leg at Bradley on Jan. 11 and missed the rest of the season. He had surgery to repair it and began rehabbing shortly after the procedure. Mullins said Dembele is on pace to return in time for the 2020-21 season, but, just like the rest of the squad, has spent most of the team's early workouts just getting back in basketball shape.
"We've done all small groups, skill workouts. Really just trying to get the guys physically ready," said Mullins, who was the runner-up for the Missouri Valley Conference Coach of the Year Award in his first season as his alma mater's head basketball coach. "It's been four, five months where these guys haven't had consistent facilities to work out in, and it's the first time in their lives it's been this long of a time stretch for them. We know the season isn't starting next week, or in a month. We know we have a couple months before the season starts, so, phsyically, we've gotta get them ready by the end of November so we can have regular practices at a high level."
Other than walk-on forward Will Keller, Dembele is SIU's most experienced true big man this year in terms of Division I seasons. He averaged 7.9 minutes a game in 10 games last season as a redshirt freshman. Dembele made 7 of 12 from the field and 2 of 6 at the free-throw line.
Marcus Domask, a 6-6, 215-pound guard, was one of the Salukis' best low-post scorers last season. The true freshman was also SIU's best 3-point shooter (54 of 136, 39.7%), its second-best rebounder (5.2 per game) and its best free-throw shooter (80 of 97, 82.5%). Domask was named the MVC freshman and newcomer of the year after helping the Salukis to a fifth-place finish in the league after getting picked last in the preseason poll.
Mullins and his staff added eight newcomers (nine if you consider redshirt Ben Harvey a newcomer), three of them forwards. J.D. Muila, a 6-8, 235-pound junior from Indian Hills (Iowa) Community College, averaged 6.5 points and 6.8 rebounds per game last season for a 30-win squad. Anthony D'Avanzo, one of two graduate transfers on this year's team, led Division II Lewis University in scoring (15.8 ppg.) and rebounding (8.4 rpg.) last season. He also developed his 3-point shot, hitting 55 of 138 behind the arc last season (39.9%).
Freshman Kyler Filewich will be SIU's largest player at 6-9, 250. Filewich played for an undefeated Orangeville Prep squad that won the Ontario Scholastic Basketball Association championship. He averaged 11.5 points and a team-best 9.1 rebounds per game.
The Salukis led the Valley in scoring defense last season, allowing 62.2 points per game, but were last in the league in rebounding margin (minus-5.4 per game).
