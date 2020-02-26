'Different vibe' at Saluki spring football after 2019's close call

CARBONDALE — It was cold, as usual, and even featured a little snow, but the first day of spring football at SIU also had a bit of a different vibe Wednesday afternoon.
The Salukis return 13 starters from last year's snakebit squad that finished 7-5 overall and 5-3 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference, but was left out of the FCS playoffs. Safety Qua Brown, the team's leading tackler last season with 105 stops, is one of 21 seniors who hope to get the Salukis back in the national championship race.
"There's definitely a different vibe," Brown said. "I think a lot of guys understand what needs to be done for us to reach our goal. Last year we had the playoff selection show, we didn't get in, and I think a lot of guys took that to heart, understanding that we need to get better."
You have free articles remaining.
With linebacker Cody Crider's sixth year of eligibility, SIU returns three of its top-four tacklers from last year. Linebacker Bryson Strong had 61 stops in 12 games, and Crider had 90 in his first full season in years. Safety Jeremy Chinn, a consensus All-American, is chasing his NFL dreams, leaving Brown and Joe Patterson (40 tackles in 12 games last year) to start a new backfield.
"Now I feel like I can focus on the minute details," Brown said. "Last year I felt like I was focusing on the details, and the details within the details. Now I can play a lot faster and help the younger guys."
SIU also returns both coordinators, who were new last season, Jason Petrino on the defensive side and Blake Rolan on the offensive side.
• Craig James appearance: Former SIU cornerback Craig James, who is now with the Philadelphia Eagles, made an appearance at practice Wednesday before the Saluki men's basketball game against Indiana State. James, a third-year pro in 2020, had 15 tackles in 14 games last year for the NFC East Division champions.
James, a 5-foot-10, 195-pound cornerback, also had one pass breakup. He played in three games for the Minnesota Vikings in 2018 as a rookie after making the team as an undrafted free agent. He was released in 2019 and signed with the Eagles' practice squad. Philadelphia elevated him to the 53-man roster in Week 2, and he expects to fight for a roster spot this season.
todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com
618-351-5087
On Twitter: @THefferman