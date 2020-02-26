'Different vibe' at Saluki spring football after 2019's close call

CARBONDALE — It was cold, as usual, and even featured a little snow, but the first day of spring football at SIU also had a bit of a different vibe Wednesday afternoon.

The Salukis return 13 starters from last year's snakebit squad that finished 7-5 overall and 5-3 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference, but was left out of the FCS playoffs. Safety Qua Brown, the team's leading tackler last season with 105 stops, is one of 21 seniors who hope to get the Salukis back in the national championship race.

"There's definitely a different vibe," Brown said. "I think a lot of guys understand what needs to be done for us to reach our goal. Last year we had the playoff selection show, we didn't get in, and I think a lot of guys took that to heart, understanding that we need to get better."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With linebacker Cody Crider's sixth year of eligibility, SIU returns three of its top-four tacklers from last year. Linebacker Bryson Strong had 61 stops in 12 games, and Crider had 90 in his first full season in years. Safety Jeremy Chinn, a consensus All-American, is chasing his NFL dreams, leaving Brown and Joe Patterson (40 tackles in 12 games last year) to start a new backfield.