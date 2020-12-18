Domask bounces back with game-high 17 points, as Salukis sweep Hawks

Domask made 7 of 12 from the field Friday.

"He had really good looks (Thursday). A lot of them were down low, too. I thought he had, maybe, a better presence about him on the court," SIU coach Bryan Mullins said. "He was decisive. He wasn't hestitating on ball-screen reads or his post moves. I thought he played with complete confidence. Making some of them early probably helped, but I think he missed his first shot (Friday), so he was able to bounce back, and he really helped us throughout the game."

The Salukis outscored the Hawks 32-26 in the paint but won the game at the defensive end, holding UND to 36.5% from the field (19 of 52). SIU scored 14 points off 13 Hawk turnovers, including two transition dunks from the 6-8 D'Avanzo.

Forward Filip Rebraca was UND's only player in double figures, with 11 points on 4-of-10 shooting.

"To come back and play the same team, and have that same intensity and same focus as the first game, I think it's gonna be really valuable for us when we play Evansville," Mullins said. "It's not easy to beat anybody twice, especially not back-to-back, and our defensive effort, and the way the guys played connected at that end, helped us win the game."

Domask had five of SIU's 16 assists, and point guard Lance Jones had seven for the second straight game. The Salukis shot 44.2% (23 of 52) and got at least three players into double figures for the fifth time in as many tries. Ben Harvey scored 12 points and had a game-high nine rebounds, and D'Avanzo and Filewich both had eight boards.

