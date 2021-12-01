Domask's last-second jumper lifts SIU past Evansville, 54-52

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Marcus Domask's last-second jumper lifted SIU's men's basketball team past Evansville 54-52 in the earliest Missouri Valley Conference opener in both program's history.

Domask got the ball near the left block with Jawaun Newton on him, dribbled in, and then pivoted away for a 12-foot turnaround jumper that hit nothing but net with 0.3 seconds left on the clock. Officials put 0.6 seconds on it when Evansville took it out, but Shamar Givance's three-quarter-court heave was no good, and the Salukis hung on for the victory without Lance Jones.

Jones, SIU's leading scorer this season who had four 20-point games in his first six, sat out with an apparent injury. Domask went for 22 points and Ben Coupet Jr. had 13. Anthony D'Avanzo added six points and Troy D'Amico had five for the Salukis (4-3, 1-0 MVC).

Givance was a one-man show for the Aces (3-7, 0-1), scoring a career-high 31 points on 11-of-16 shooting. He made 7 of 10 from the free-throw line and had two of UE's seven assists. Givance also hit two of the Aces' seven 3-pointers.

No other UE player scored more than Newton's eight points.

SIU outscored the Aces 34-18 in the paint and 11-7 off the bench. D'Amico played a season-high 28 minutes, 50 seconds.

Things started well in SIU's conference premiere outside of Jones not starting. The Salukis jumped on top 8-0 after four straight buckets to start the game. Muila converted off a Domask pass, Coupet Jr. made a finger roll in the lane, and Domask added an 8-foot jumper in the lane. When Coupet missed a baseline layup, Muila was there for the first tip-dunk of the season.

Evansville missed its first four shots, three from the 3-point line, and committed a shot clock violation with 15:48 to go in the half. The Aces struggled to match up with the 6-foot-6 Domask, who hit a short jumper over Noah Frederking and took Antoine Smith Jr. along the baseline for a three-point play with 14:08 left. Domask's free throw put the Salukis up 13-0, and the lead went to 23-10 after Coupet's transition 3-pointer.

Behind 14 points from Domask and Muila, SIU outscored UE 18-0 in the paint in the opening 20 minutes. The Salukis also outscored the Aces 9-0 in fast-break points.

SIU returns home to face Southern Mississippi Saturday at 8 p.m. That game is scheduled to air on ESPN3.

