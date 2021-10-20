Drake picked to win MVC hoops title; Salukis 5th in preseason poll

ST. LOUIS — For the first time on record, Drake has been picked as the preseason favorite in the Missouri Valley Conference men’s basketball race by a voting panel consisting of coaches, sports information directors and media.

The conference has been conducting preseason polls in men’s basketball since 1985-86. Drake’s previous high ranking in a league preseason poll was in 1988-89, when the Bulldogs were picked to finish third that season. Drake enters the 2021-22 campaign with plenty of momentum with five returning starters off last season's 26-5 squad and the top-ranked high school recuit in the league, 6-foot-6, 210-pound forward Tucker DeVries. DeVries, the son of Bulldogs coach Darian DeVries, led Waukee (Iowa) High School to the state championship, was named the Iowa Gatorade Player of the Year, and was No. 95 on the Rivals 150 for 2021. Senior point guard Roman Penn, one of four sixth-year seniors on the Drake roster, was named to the All-MVC preseason first team after leading the league in assists (131 in 24 games).

Penn, a 6-foot guard from Calumet City, started all 24 games he played in before breaking his foot, and averaged 11.2 points and 3.3 rebounds per game. Penn shot 45.2% from the field and 33.3% from the 3-point line. Indiana State guard Tyreke Key, Missouri State guard Isaiah Mosley, Bears forward Gaige Prim and Northern Iowa guard A.J. Green joined Penn on the preseason first team. Key, a 6-3 senior, was second in the Valley in scoring (17.2 ppg.) and second in free-throw shooting (83.8%), just behind Mosley, who averaged 19.8 points per game and hit 84.7% at the line. Prim was third in the MVC in scoring (16.7 ppg.), the league's top rebounder at 9.1 a game, and third in shooting (59.9% from the field). Green, the 2020 MVC Player of the Year, played in only three games in 2020-21 because of a hip injury that eventually required surgery. Green tested the NBA waters before returning to school.

SIU forward Marcus Domask, the 2020 MVC Newcomer of the Year who played in only 10 games last season before a foot injury ended his sophomore campaign, was selected to the second team. Guard Lance Jones (13.4 ppg., 2.9 rpg., 73 assists) made the third team. Jones started all 25 games he played in last season before an ankle injury knocked him out of the Salukis' MVC Tournament game against nationally-ranked Loyola. The Ramblers won 73-49 to end SIU's 12-14 season.

Drake received 29 of 43 first-place votes and 411 points in this year’s poll from a panel of league coaches, media and sports information directors. Loyola was second after reaching the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament for the second time in the last four years. The Ramblers, who have won or tied for the MVC regular-season title three out of the last four years, lost MVC Player of the Year Cameron Krutwig and coach Porter Moser, who left to take over Oklahoma's program. Loyola still returns four starters off last season's 26-5 team that finished No. 12 in the final USA Today coaches poll. Loyola got eight first-place votes and 363 points. UNI got the other six first-place votes and was third in the poll with 354 points.

Missouri State was fourth, followed by SIU at fifth, Bradley at sixth, Valparaiso at seventh, Evansville, Indiana State and Illinois State. Indiana State lost forwards Tre Williams and Jake LaRavia to transfer, and moved on from coach Greg Lansing. Josh Schertz, who won 83.1% of his games at Division II Lincoln Memorial and was a four-time national coach of the year, took over. The Sycamores return three starters, including Key.

The Salukis return all five starters from last season's 12-14 squad and added four newcomers, freshman forward Troy D'Amico, freshman guard Foster Wonders, freshman center Scottie Ebube and graduate transfer Ben Coupet Jr., a 6-7, 185-pound guard from Little Rock. SIU also returns junior college forward J.D. Muila, a top-25 juco prospect that missed all of last season with a torn meniscus.

