Drake picked to win MVC hoops title; Salukis 5th

ST. LOUIS — For the first time on record, Drake has been picked as the preseason favorite in the Missouri Valley Conference men’s basketball race by a voting panel consisting of coaches, sports information directors and media.

The conference has been conducting preseason polls in men’s basketball since 1985-86. Drake’s previous high ranking in a league preseason poll was in 1988-89, when the Bulldogs were picked to finish third that season. Drake enters the 2021-22 campaign with plenty of momentum. The Bulldogs are coming off three of the most successful seasons in program history and the team’s first NCAA Tournament appearance in 13 years, taking second in the league race last year (26-5, 15-3). The Bulldogs received 29 first-place votes and 411 points in this year’s poll.

Loyola was second after reaching the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament for the second time in the last four years. The Ramblers lost MVC Player of the Year Cameron Krutwig and coach Porter Moser, who left to take over Oklahoma's program. Loyola still returns four starters off last season's 26-5 team that finished No. 12 in the final USA Today coaches poll. UNI, which returns 2021 preseason Player of the Year A.J. Green, was third in the preseason poll.

SIU was fifth. The Salukis return all five starters from last season's 12-14 squad and added four newcomers. SIU also returns junior college forward J.D. Muila, a top-25 juco prospect that missed all of last season with a torn meniscus.

