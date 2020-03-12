Drake's Hittner earns historic third straight Player of the Year Award

MOLINE — Drake's Becca Hittner has been named the 2020 Jackie Stiles Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year, becoming the third player in league history to win the league's top award three-straight seasons, joining Illinois State's Kristi Cirone (2007, 2008, 2009) and Missouri State's Jackie Stiles (1999, 2000, 2001).

Hittner has started all 30 games, leads the MVC in scoring with 18.9 points per outing, ranks ninth in rebounding at 6.4 per game and shot 41.2% from behind the arc. She raised her level of play during league action, leading the Valley in scoring with a 21.1 points per game average, while grabbing 7.2 rebounds per contest and shooting 46.9% from 3 in 18 contests.

In her first season at Illinois State, Juliunn Redmond is this year's MVC Newcomer of the Year and Sixth Player of the Year. A junior transfer from Tallahassee Community College, Redmond averaged 13.7 points and a team-high 7.2 rebounds per game in MVC play, tallying double-digit scoring in 15 of the 18 Valley contests. She also led the Redbirds with 54 steals on the season. Redmond became the first player in league history to win the newcomer and sixth player of the year awards.