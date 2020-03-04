Drake's Robbins leads MVC Most Improved Team

Drake forward Liam Robbins, the Missouri Valley Conference's fourth-leading scorer and third-leading rebounder during league play, was named the captain of the Most Improved Team on Wednesday.
The Valley unveiled its most improved and all-bench teams Wednesday, as voted on by the league's beat writers. The MVC announced its all-conference teams and specialty award winners Tuesday, other than for the Coach of the Year Award and Scholar-Athlete of the Year Award. Those will be announced Thursday at the MVC Coach of the Year luncheon in St. Louis.
Robbins, a 7-foot sophomore, averaged 15.2 points and 7.8 rebounds per game during conference play for the Bulldogs (18-13, 8-10 MVC). A second team all-conference pick, Robbins led the Valley with a school-record 90 blocks, more than tripled his scoring output from last season and more than doubled his rebounding from his freshman year. Robbins joined Northern Iowa guard Trae Berhow, Valparaiso guard Javon Freeman-Liberty, Bradley forward Ja'Shon Henry and Crusaders forward Mileek McMillan on the Most Improved Team.
Loyola freshman guard Marquise Kennedy was the captain of the league's All-Bench Team. The All-Freshman Team member averaged 9.3 points, 1.3 assists and 1.2 steals per game for the second seed at the MVC Tournament. Kennedy helped the Ramblers (21-10, 13-5) go 11-3 when he scored 10 or more points. The 6-1 freshman guard from Chicago scored 16 or more points five times, including a 20-point effort in a victory over Evansville Jan. 11.
Kennedy joined Bradley guard Ville Tahvanainen, Drake guard Garret Sturtz, Illinois State guard Antonio Reeves and Valparaiso guard/forward John Kiser on the All-Bench Team. Tahvanainen and the Braves (20-11, 11-7) take on SIU (16-15, 10-8) Friday at 2:30 p.m. in the MVC Tournament quarterfinals in St. Louis.
